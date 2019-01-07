back

LGBTQ Group "Werking" For Justice

Dance, dance, revolution! This LGBTQ+ group is putting their bodies to "werk" for social justice.

01/07/2019 6:13 PM

Stand Up

  1. How Shiori Ito Brought the #MeToo Movement to Japan

  2. This interview reveals the truth behind Mattel toys

  3. Doctors trying to vaccinate detained migrants arrested

  4. Anti-Homeless Tactics Around the United States

  5. My first day in France: Joël

  6. Protesting Gender Violence Around the World Through Song

20 comments

  • Rolando J.
    01/06/2019 03:13

    What a sisy

  • Nacer C.
    01/06/2019 01:56

    They don't belong to any sane society what social justice are they seeking!!

  • KG B.
    01/06/2019 01:29

    Well if this doesnt stop trump, idk what will.

  • Bryan M.
    01/06/2019 01:15

    JAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJA

  • Cepi O.
    01/06/2019 01:10

    Raul Grijalva and we love u

  • Mona G.
    01/06/2019 01:01

    Digusting obnoxious and down right ugly. Stop1

  • Steven R.
    01/06/2019 00:03

    please may a building fall on this mf

  • Will W.
    01/05/2019 23:40

    Remember that monster that fought Hulk? Abomination was it?.... Yea not nearly as bad, as the Thing in the video!

  • Alex E.
    01/05/2019 23:27

    Nah

  • Charles B.
    01/05/2019 22:51

    Ahhhhhh!!!! My eyes!!!!😳🤬

  • Retha D.
    01/05/2019 22:36

    Thus guy is screaming to be relevant. Sad.

  • Omar F.
    01/05/2019 21:39

    I don't care what this about but I can never unseen that 🙈please ask Kim Jong-un to nuce us and let us all rest in peace😂

  • Amina N.
    01/05/2019 21:37

    Ugly person inside and out

  • Michael M.
    01/05/2019 21:29

    CANCER

  • Taylor A.
    01/05/2019 21:27

    Werk honey 💜💜

  • Christopher J.
    01/05/2019 21:17

    This makes me wish trump was a dictator.

  • Guidito C.
    01/05/2019 21:05

    Let men want to imitate women, it's wrong

  • Jim J.
    01/05/2019 20:54

    So much stupidity, it's even hard to feel sympathetic.

  • Adeel H.
    01/05/2019 19:48

    End of times

  • Shawn P.
    01/05/2019 19:32

    Eww don't show that agian