LGBTQ Group "Werking" For Justice

Dance, dance, revolution! This LGBTQ+ group is putting their bodies to "werk" for social justice.\t
20 comments
Rolando J.01/06/2019 03:13
What a sisy
Nacer C.01/06/2019 01:56
They don't belong to any sane society what social justice are they seeking!!
KG B.01/06/2019 01:29
Well if this doesnt stop trump, idk what will.
Bryan M.01/06/2019 01:15
JAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJA
Cepi O.01/06/2019 01:10
Raul Grijalva and we love u
Mona G.01/06/2019 01:01
Digusting obnoxious and down right ugly. Stop1
Steven R.01/06/2019 00:03
please may a building fall on this mf
Will W.01/05/2019 23:40
Remember that monster that fought Hulk? Abomination was it?.... Yea not nearly as bad, as the Thing in the video!
Alex E.01/05/2019 23:27
Nah
Charles B.01/05/2019 22:51
Ahhhhhh!!!! My eyes!!!!😳🤬
Retha D.01/05/2019 22:36
Thus guy is screaming to be relevant. Sad.
Omar F.01/05/2019 21:39
I don't care what this about but I can never unseen that 🙈please ask Kim Jong-un to nuce us and let us all rest in peace😂
Amina N.01/05/2019 21:37
Ugly person inside and out
Michael M.01/05/2019 21:29
CANCER
Taylor A.01/05/2019 21:27
Werk honey 💜💜
Christopher J.01/05/2019 21:17
This makes me wish trump was a dictator.
Guidito C.01/05/2019 21:05
Let men want to imitate women, it's wrong
Jim J.01/05/2019 20:54
So much stupidity, it's even hard to feel sympathetic.
Adeel H.01/05/2019 19:48
End of times
Shawn P.01/05/2019 19:32
Eww don't show that agian