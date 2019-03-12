Little Rock Cop Shoots Motorist

A black man was shot at least 15 times through his windshield. Now his family is demanding answers.
Matthew J.04/12/2019 22:20
Bottom line in all of this is. It is easy to back chair quarterback from the comfort of a keyboard, and not being involved one way or the other. Adrenaline, the unknown, and the out come for the driver and the police officer you do not know what your reaction would have been in this situation and why. Unfortunately it is sad that a human lost a life whether justified or not and the police officer as well may lose his career or at best have life long trauma.
Linton D.04/12/2019 12:56
Why did he say What are You People
Miriam S.04/11/2019 22:12
This is crazy. Why shoot 15 times.
Trey H.04/08/2019 06:09
15 shots is excessive
Eric C.04/02/2019 15:44
Sorry, that I’m not sorry, these officers are human beings also, putting their lives on the line, they want to go home to their family’s, if you are in a stolen vehicle, and are suspected of having a gun, maybe you should get out of the car when being told to, that is if you value being alive
Kiana V.04/01/2019 02:13
Here come the white people
William J.04/01/2019 02:06
Looked like a good shooting to me.
Randell B.04/01/2019 00:34
A dead man can't take his foot off the gas pedal you idiots
Houa Y.03/31/2019 23:20
I'm all for BLM and that police should be accountable for their actions. But I'm with the officer on this one. From the looks of it the driver tried drive off and the officer dumbly put himself in front of the car thinking the driver would stop. The driver didnt stop, so bang bang bang 5x.
Chad D.03/31/2019 23:18
Shouldn't try to run over a cop with his gun pointed at him!! [email protected]$$!!!!
Angel G.03/31/2019 23:12
both sides made wrong decisions dude wouldnt comply with officers orders and cop jumped infront of car when there was a cop car right there which could of been plaaced right infront of the veichle to prevent him from driving off
Dana W.03/31/2019 22:01
Him refusing to get out of the car when not told why he has to get out isn’t the problem . I feel that while 15 shots is excessive , at the same time he was driving and appearing to be practically attempting to run over cop
Annetta C.03/31/2019 17:45
I think the cop was in the law to fire at this person.
Dakota J.03/31/2019 17:40
Pro tip dude, a dead man will have his foot on the gas. And firing into a corpse isnt gonna move its feet
Ryan C.03/31/2019 17:26
Man has gun and stolen car = death penalty? We no longer believe in life. The same people saying because of these things he should be dead. Are the same people that don't like abortion. Let that sit in. But they pro-life.
Justin C.03/31/2019 15:59
Justified
Andre R.03/31/2019 13:10
Go shoot his family through the window sheild they will stop find his and shoot them
Malcolm W.03/31/2019 00:51
We know that they will kill you for no reason we have to be smart get out the dam Car he gave him a window to kill him the cop took it he didn't have to kill him. He wanted to kill him
Chursha M.03/30/2019 22:01
He could have saved his life by listening to one of the 15 or 20 commands to get out of his car. Even though it does look quite strange that this officer is cartoonishly lean on the front of the car's hood while shooting him
Rocky B.03/30/2019 17:56
In a stolen car, had a gun, runs over a cop. Yep. No sympathy here. Next story. 🤷🏼♂️