Living while black: What the Central Park incident reveals
Larry Kramer, remembered
"I can't breathe": George Floyd's death sparks outrage
The Navajo Nation is being ravaged by Covid-19
The politics of haircuts
Thousands run in solidarity with Ahmaud Arbery
9 comments
Ehab S.24 minutes
in many cultures if you are from the minority it's not allowed to criticize the wite people (not only in America)
Ivana V.26 minutes
Discusting, shamefull, sad. Rasism is still live and well. And it seems it wont die for a long long time.
Keisha W.33 minutes
He don't wanna say it but there is a such thing and it called white Privilidge. Why people are raise to be Privilege.
Allanah L.36 minutes
Her animal abuse is just as disturbing to watch😒
Ann M.37 minutes
Well said.
Ann M.37 minutes
If she feels so threatened, why does she keep walking towards him, instead of trying to put distance between them? Also, he would be entirely justified in calling the SPCA about the way she's handling that dog.
Brenda C.41 minutes
This concerns me.........I have a biracial child so where does she fit in 😞
István R.an hour
Punish
Jose D.an hour
Pinché vieja. Manipuladora. Neuroti a. Ni bato a de tener ve como trata el animalito. Imajina cómo a de tratar a su pareja y cómo lo puede. Controlar. Controladora nata. Jajajajajja lo bueno esque está más quemada