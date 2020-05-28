back

Living while black: What the Central Park incident reveals

"Even if the police aren't involved, they're in our head." - Baratunde Thurston

05/28/2020 4:48 PM
9 comments

  • Ehab S.
    24 minutes

    in many cultures if you are from the minority it's not allowed to criticize the wite people (not only in America)

  • Ivana V.
    26 minutes

    Discusting, shamefull, sad. Rasism is still live and well. And it seems it wont die for a long long time.

  • Keisha W.
    33 minutes

    He don't wanna say it but there is a such thing and it called white Privilidge. Why people are raise to be Privilege.

  • Allanah L.
    36 minutes

    Her animal abuse is just as disturbing to watch😒

  • Ann M.
    37 minutes

    Well said.

  • Ann M.
    37 minutes

    If she feels so threatened, why does she keep walking towards him, instead of trying to put distance between them? Also, he would be entirely justified in calling the SPCA about the way she's handling that dog.

  • Brenda C.
    41 minutes

    This concerns me.........I have a biracial child so where does she fit in 😞

  • István R.
    an hour

    Punish

  • Jose D.
    an hour

    Pinché vieja. Manipuladora. Neuroti a. Ni bato a de tener ve como trata el animalito. Imajina cómo a de tratar a su pareja y cómo lo puede. Controlar. Controladora nata. Jajajajajja lo bueno esque está más quemada