Liz Cheney ousted from GOP role

"Ignoring the lie emboldens the liar." Before she was voted out as House Republican Conference chair, Representative Liz Cheney denounced Donald Trump and his election claims in this speech…

05/12/2021 8:07 PM
    Liz Cheney ousted from GOP role

17 comments

  • Danny L.
    12 minutes

    Zero due process on election fraud was socialism...no matter how good they sound and seem there were over 30 million more votes then there ever was in a US presidential election, didnt Trump receive more votes then in his first term elected?

  • Robin T.
    13 minutes

    Get over trump ,green eyes move on.

  • Robin T.
    14 minutes

    Lies,part of the swamp

  • Deborah J.
    25 minutes

    Thank you Liz for stand snd tell the truth. So sorry how they treats you. Your a true Republican. Truth will come out from them soon.

  • Brad J.
    31 minutes

    Wyoming will give her the boot next

  • Antonio N.
    38 minutes

    Lmao the republicans think we cant see them they are acting like they won't get voted out all they are doing is constantly reminding how much we dont want them there .we are tired of you and try everything you can the next election will destroy you and put an end to your childish behaviour

  • Rachel C.
    42 minutes

    Thank you Liz for taking a stand for what is right Thank you

  • Victor A.
    43 minutes

    She is going going gone!!

  • Reta C.
    an hour

    Bill weaver wrong

  • Melodye K.
    an hour

    You must really be attached to trump to keep thinking and talking about him. He is not the president anymore so he is not the problem. Join the dems...that's where you need to be.

  • Reta C.
    an hour

    She told the truth and the Republicans can’t stand it

  • Sharon H.
    an hour

    She needs to figure out what side she is on. Trump did nothing wrong but put up with her.

  • Paul W.
    an hour

    “I have denounced the very thing I empowered”

  • Luzviminda G.
    an hour

    Not about party's anymore ,, it's about right from wrong ,

  • John R.
    an hour

    Bye bye !!!! You are a Democrat puppet and it backfired on you !!!!

  • Luzviminda G.
    an hour

    Well said Madam

  • Maria D.
    an hour

    Hi good Afternoon

