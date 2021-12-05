back
Liz Cheney ousted from GOP role
"Ignoring the lie emboldens the liar." Before she was voted out as House Republican Conference chair, Representative Liz Cheney denounced Donald Trump and his election claims in this speech…
05/12/2021 8:07 PM
- New
17 comments
Danny L.12 minutes
Zero due process on election fraud was socialism...no matter how good they sound and seem there were over 30 million more votes then there ever was in a US presidential election, didnt Trump receive more votes then in his first term elected?
Robin T.13 minutes
Get over trump ,green eyes move on.
Robin T.14 minutes
Lies,part of the swamp
Deborah J.25 minutes
Thank you Liz for stand snd tell the truth. So sorry how they treats you. Your a true Republican. Truth will come out from them soon.
Brad J.31 minutes
Wyoming will give her the boot next
Antonio N.38 minutes
Lmao the republicans think we cant see them they are acting like they won't get voted out all they are doing is constantly reminding how much we dont want them there .we are tired of you and try everything you can the next election will destroy you and put an end to your childish behaviour
Rachel C.42 minutes
Thank you Liz for taking a stand for what is right Thank you
Victor A.43 minutes
She is going going gone!!
Reta C.an hour
Bill weaver wrong
Melodye K.an hour
You must really be attached to trump to keep thinking and talking about him. He is not the president anymore so he is not the problem. Join the dems...that's where you need to be.
Reta C.an hour
She told the truth and the Republicans can’t stand it
Sharon H.an hour
She needs to figure out what side she is on. Trump did nothing wrong but put up with her.
Paul W.an hour
“I have denounced the very thing I empowered”
Luzviminda G.an hour
Not about party's anymore ,, it's about right from wrong ,
John R.an hour
Bye bye !!!! You are a Democrat puppet and it backfired on you !!!!
Luzviminda G.an hour
Well said Madam
Maria D.an hour
Hi good Afternoon