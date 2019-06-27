Long-shot Candidates Get Noticed
3 easy ways to get yourself noticed when you're a long-shot Democratic presidential candidate.
Meet the 2020 Democratic Long-Shot Candidates
It might seem noticeable that having a huge field, as Democrats have for their 2020 presidential nomination, would make it easier for a relatively ambiguous candidate to surge to the top of the polls. Democrats might not have an “preordained” frontrunner — the role that Hillary Clinton played in 2016 or Al Gore did in 2000. But that very lack of heavyweights has encouraged pretty much every plausible smaller scaled contender to join the field, or at least to sincerely consider doing so. Take the top 10 candidates, who are a moderately diverse bunch in terms of race, gender and age — every major Democratic electorate is spoken for by at least one of the contenders. After all, it was the lack of competition that helped Bernie Sanders gain ground in 2016; he was the only game in town other than Clinton.
As coverage of the abundance of candidates in this election cycle ramps up, people might detect a hint of skepticism about most of their chances. The “five corners” refers to what is claimed to be the five major constituencies within the Democratic Party: Party Loyalists, The Left, Millennials and Friends, Black voters and Hispanic voters; the thesis is that a politician must build a coalition consisting of at least three of these five groups to win the primary. It’s not that some of the candidates couldn’t hold their own if shoved into the spotlight against one or two other opponents. Instead, it’s that most of them will never get the opportunity to square off against the big names because the second tier will monopolize most of the money, staff talent and media attention.
Eventually the candidate who wins the nomination will be the one who can bridge the divides the best between the different constituencies within the party.
Brut.
- 16.5k
- 40
- 29
20 comments
Douglas M.06/28/2019 13:00
Losers all of them.
Michael T.06/28/2019 12:12
They just proved why Trump should be elected
Joe B.06/28/2019 11:24
The scary part? They cheered...
Vito M.06/28/2019 10:03
I would vote for Charles Manson before I voted for any of them jackasses
Tracy S.06/28/2019 09:28
CRAZY TRAIN
Babar Y.06/28/2019 08:25
Oligarchy of crooks and thives mostly. Oligarchy is a form of power structure in which power rests with a small number of people. These people may be distinguished by nobility, wealth, family ties, education or corporate, religious, political, or military control. Wikipedia
Babar Y.06/28/2019 08:20
Muppets or puppets or both?
Mick M.06/28/2019 06:26
NOW THERE'S A BUNCH OF STUPID LOSERS NOT ONE MAKES ANY SENSE WHAT SO EVER
Shawn M.06/28/2019 01:32
Wasting there money and my time.
Bob U.06/28/2019 01:16
No one cares
Matthew C.06/28/2019 01:03
More like Three Ways To Prove You're A Blithering Dolt....
Charles F.06/28/2019 00:17
Three ring circus
Sue G.06/27/2019 23:29
While it is impressive that a candidate is multilingual, it doesn't make them a better candidate and since it leaves English only speakers in the dark. A few words, in Spanish was cool, but the long replies in Spanish, was uncool since their was translators set up by the debates. If they had subtitles in English and Spanish than that would makes sense...and Yes I do realize that 10%+ in the USA speak Spanish. Interrupting excessively or talking over others show a lack of anger control and serious reflects on them negatively. Do we really want another impulsive President that disrepects others?
Sherman F.06/27/2019 20:46
Adolf Hilter was the Master of using his hands for Dramatics. Carry on Democrats!
Brut06/27/2019 20:07
Do you think these long-shot candidates have a chance at the presidency? https://time.com/5614271/democratic-presidential-debate-longshot-breakout/
Gary D.06/27/2019 18:47
Andrew Yang won't have to do all of this...he's the only one giving solutions to problems. YangGang 2020
Abraham Y.06/27/2019 17:57
After witnessing the debate of the presidential hopefuls, it's now quite transparent that nobody can match Trump. Nobody has a political agenda. But Trump has a political ideology and has the capability to tackle mountain of global issues. Trump alone can block the defiant invasion of migrants and has the guts and stamina to deal with terror state Iran and to cripple it's power in the Middle East ( tanker attack in the Gulf).
Donald C.06/27/2019 17:24
They better find someone better than these idiots or Trump will win again..
Ray M.06/27/2019 16:31
Atta boy Julian C.!😂
Dirlene S.06/27/2019 10:39
Bernie Sanders 2020. ❤️