Looming gov't shutdown's consequences

Sarah A.12/31/2018 16:30
Wow what's this we it's you all the way
Rodney D.12/31/2018 04:46
Keep the government shutdown until we get that money to build that beautiful wall God bless our great President Donald Trump and all you Trump haters go to hell
Inez L.12/31/2018 00:13
Lord help us all
Soran H.12/30/2018 08:46
not yes
Maus S.12/29/2018 19:53
Didn't he have a $500 million for a parade to represent himself and his clown ass family??! So you mean to tell me he had money for a wack ass parade but wants US to pay for a useless border??! 🤣🤣😭 I cannot believe you idiots voted for this garbage ass clown! He's done nothing but tear America Down in the worst way possible!
Christopher F.12/29/2018 03:02
So it would mean the government is responsible for the rise in homelessness 🧐🤨 and the rise of anarchy
Baracutey R.12/29/2018 00:47
Iam glad he’s doing what he’s doing so people see what kind of person he is . RACIST 🇵🇷
Gloria L.12/28/2018 22:21
He is a dictator.
Bernard B.12/28/2018 07:11
What happened to "Mexico will pay for the wall"
Mike W.12/28/2018 00:49
Where was all the negative comments when obummer shut the governor down for obummer care? Build the wall!!!! Do the math on what it cost the American tax payers for illegal immigrants per year !!!Where was all the hate when hillary wanted a border fence?
Jony A.12/28/2018 00:23
Thanks for voting for this clown people..😂
Kim D.12/27/2018 08:12
This was his plan to fund his Christmas vacation
Betty B.12/25/2018 23:02
Big cry baby who in their right mind want someone like him to run the country.
Dylan M.12/25/2018 07:50
We need the security the wall will provide, and if people aren’t gonna work with him then it is perfectly reasonable for him to shut down he government for it.
Jaime V.12/25/2018 04:29
Shut everything up
Albert L.12/24/2018 05:32
Let’s beat trump up 🤘😂
Carmen L.12/24/2018 05:00
Sorry as president
Alejandro M.12/23/2018 23:13
Jajajajajapinochio like a baby
Tuto B.12/23/2018 20:44
We need a president not a wall
Tammy M.12/23/2018 17:20
Shut it way down please build a wall.on the canada side too...yall can stay over der