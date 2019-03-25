back
Madeline Peltz — Fox News' Public Enemy Number One?
Tucker Carlson was caught making misogynistic and crude comments in a past audio clip. We have Madeline Peltz to thank for the revelation — and she tells Brut why it was important to make it public.
03/25/2019 12:01 PMupdated: 06/18/2019 6:07 PM
- 17.4k
- 140
- 82
64 comments
Patricia B.04/01/2019 18:28
Cnn lieing is OK??
Louis L.03/31/2019 23:46
Shut up you lberal
Jaimie I.03/31/2019 23:16
Love Tucker,Keep up the GREAT WORK BROTHER !!
Wayne H.03/31/2019 17:15
Let's see her go after don lemon for saying white men is what's wrong with America. Or Sinclair for saying oh poor white people ... hipocracy of the left ... liberal logic is garbage.
Michael B.03/31/2019 17:03
The only thing Tucker is guilty of is crushing liberal feelings with facts. And that’s not a bad thing either. Keep Goin Tuck! 👏🏻🇺🇸
Margie G.03/31/2019 16:38
Don’t change my mind about Tucker love his show .
John P.03/31/2019 16:05
Socialist are taking over congress,Democrats dividing this country,babies torn out of wombs,and your offended by a few words,what was the whole conversation about,get a life
Jeffrey M.03/31/2019 14:22
She's just another stupid snowflake
Luna J.03/31/2019 11:17
Me encanta Tucker Carlson es un chingon es neta, pinché vieja menopausica que mártir, que gueva y me gusta Fox News al menos son neutrales en ese canal no me tienen tan pendeja como otros. Esto es America y es libre expresión .
John H.03/31/2019 00:53
Here's a kicker for you all, all news outlets are held to the same standards as any other tv programming. When your held to a ratings standard as say a game of thrones, do you think they have your best interest at heart? Or do you think they will do and say anything to have their target base come back for more day in, day out? Because when ad revenue is the most important thing for them, sharing and informing the individual with the truth is the last thing on their minds, and that's not just fox, but CNN, MSNBC, all nationally syndicated "news" outlets
Ronald L.03/31/2019 00:38
So , he has no 1st amendment rights ? Only you ?
Louise K.03/30/2019 20:58
give it snow fa
Jt M.03/30/2019 20:50
Once again the democraps saying that you are not allowed to do the same things we do. We are the only ones who can lie, cheat and steal. All while telling you that you are not even allowed breathe.
Festa G.03/30/2019 13:56
They will do anything to call out the conservatives there platform and party are liars snakes and crooks and criminals .. Tucker & hannity and all of Fox thanks for keeping it real sticking to the facts and standing above all other media outlets. Trump 20/20
Jorge G.03/30/2019 11:42
Generation Wuss. Get a life, chick or at least get a boyfriend. Life is way too short for what you're doing. Pathetic. 😕
Ching J.03/30/2019 00:05
♥️ Tucker
Ching J.03/29/2019 23:19
♥️ Tucker
Craig N.03/29/2019 23:09
She’s so proud. Nobody cares what you found. He’s still crushing it in the ratings and nobody knows who you are. Now disappear
James C.03/29/2019 18:29
Love Tucker!
Duke R.03/29/2019 18:07
He speaks the truth. Love that guy