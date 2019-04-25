back
Making Music For Flint's Water Crisis
Five years after the people of Flint first learned their water supply was contaminated with lead, many residents still use water bottles. This is how one Flint-based musician is drawing attention to the public health crisis. Special thanks to First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church.
04/25/2019 9:00 PMupdated: 04/25/2019 9:29 PM
6 comments
Jason M.10/08/2019 10:51
🆕 https://m.facebook.com/groups/775852042527162?view=permalink&id=2451380098307673
John H.06/16/2019 10:57
I remember when Flint Michigan was it blooming industrial town the US government abandon you guys a long time ago and they really don't care what your problems are sad State of Affairs when you can't even have drinking water in the United States this country is turning into a third world in debt 23 trillion dollars can waste money on Waging War but not help the citizens of this country sorry if I offended anybody with this post just my personal opinion
Rob J.06/14/2019 21:47
Horrid
Kenya O.05/27/2019 19:51
The rest of the United States should stand up against any city being treated like this because if not one day it will happen to theirs!!! Same goes for people all over the world the GREEDY will get GREEDIER because they see the poor do not UNITE against them and this is the Poor's biggest mistake!!! 😔😔😔✌️✌️✌️🙏🙏🙏
Brandon C.04/27/2019 19:03
Great news
Brut04/25/2019 21:09
Learn more about The Water Box here: http://www.firsttrinitychurch.org/flint-water-crisis.htm