Malcolm X — Civil Rights Icon and American Enigma
He’s often known for his controversial views and speeches, but Malcolm Little — best known as Malcolm X — was also a vocal supporter of black empowerment and civil rights.
02/21/2019 9:40 PM
James D.03/01/2019 09:45
Soooo... Was is his father's death still called an accident. It was very vivid to me as I read the account in his autobiography. It sickens me that you can find black help against our own!!!
Jerome M.02/27/2019 23:06
His name before he passed was Malik Shabazz.
Jaii J.02/27/2019 03:41
Brutha Malcom X
Mosh W.02/25/2019 19:39
The Nation killed him.. With help from others
Alden C.02/23/2019 14:55
I just wish you didn’t go to Islam need still be alive but all he wanted was equal rights and he wouldn’t ask him for nothing they shouldn’t have just wish you were in the muscle gotten killed
Oussama S.02/23/2019 08:03
He was great men much of respect.
Barry S.02/23/2019 01:46
Wow
Alden C.02/23/2019 01:13
And is Islam religion getting killed and I it’s a wonder Muhammad Ali Ali didn’t get killed from his own religion
Alden C.02/23/2019 01:11
Just going to go right back to set a great and your selves do you want to go back to set a Gratian it just don’t make no sense
Johnny V.02/22/2019 17:08
He wasn't controversial. That's the narrative mainstream news used when they wanted to shut up the civil rights movement.
Brut02/22/2019 15:47
An earlier version of this post incorrectly stated that it was Malcolm X's birthday.
Katherine M.02/22/2019 07:31
I remember Malcom x. Those were turbulent times.
Christopher J.02/22/2019 02:34
"If you vote democrat, you're a chump" -Malcolm X
Andres S.02/22/2019 02:00
Wakanda isnt real lmao
Vivian O.02/22/2019 01:53
RIP
Hassan I.02/22/2019 01:20
😯
Khaled S.02/21/2019 23:56
👮♀️👮♀️👮♀️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 The Madison Police Department beats a child out a criminal
Kester C.02/21/2019 22:27
Right u r
Apna B.02/21/2019 22:13
Think you have confused the date of his death with his birthday which is actually May 19th...
Evelynwilliams E.02/21/2019 22:00
Rip Happy Birthday