back

Malcolm X — Civil Rights Icon and American Enigma

He’s often known for his controversial views and speeches, but Malcolm Little — best known as Malcolm X — was also a vocal supporter of black empowerment and civil rights.

02/21/2019 9:40 PM
  • 44.4k
  • 24

And even more

  1. Helping the homeless around the world

  2. Myanmar's leader denies genocide claims in her own country

  3. Women Denounce Sexism Through Song

  4. Girl Uses Exoskeleton to Walk for First Time

  5. #TBT: Fred Rogers Speaks Before Congress

  6. Haitians Demand President’s Resignation

21 comments

  • James D.
    03/01/2019 09:45

    Soooo... Was is his father's death still called an accident. It was very vivid to me as I read the account in his autobiography. It sickens me that you can find black help against our own!!!

  • Jerome M.
    02/27/2019 23:06

    His name before he passed was Malik Shabazz.

  • Jaii J.
    02/27/2019 03:41

    Brutha Malcom X

  • Mosh W.
    02/25/2019 19:39

    The Nation killed him.. With help from others

  • Alden C.
    02/23/2019 14:55

    I just wish you didn’t go to Islam need still be alive but all he wanted was equal rights and he wouldn’t ask him for nothing they shouldn’t have just wish you were in the muscle gotten killed

  • Oussama S.
    02/23/2019 08:03

    He was great men much of respect.

  • Barry S.
    02/23/2019 01:46

    Wow

  • Alden C.
    02/23/2019 01:13

    And is Islam religion getting killed and I it’s a wonder Muhammad Ali Ali didn’t get killed from his own religion

  • Alden C.
    02/23/2019 01:11

    Just going to go right back to set a great and your selves do you want to go back to set a Gratian it just don’t make no sense

  • Johnny V.
    02/22/2019 17:08

    He wasn't controversial. That's the narrative mainstream news used when they wanted to shut up the civil rights movement.

  • Brut
    02/22/2019 15:47

    An earlier version of this post incorrectly stated that it was Malcolm X's birthday.

  • Katherine M.
    02/22/2019 07:31

    I remember Malcom x. Those were turbulent times.

  • Christopher J.
    02/22/2019 02:34

    "If you vote democrat, you're a chump" -Malcolm X

  • Andres S.
    02/22/2019 02:00

    Wakanda isnt real lmao

  • Vivian O.
    02/22/2019 01:53

    RIP

  • Hassan I.
    02/22/2019 01:20

    😯

  • Khaled S.
    02/21/2019 23:56

    👮‍♀️👮‍♀️👮‍♀️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 The Madison Police Department beats a child out a criminal

  • Kester C.
    02/21/2019 22:27

    Right u r

  • Apna B.
    02/21/2019 22:13

    Think you have confused the date of his death with his birthday which is actually May 19th...

  • Evelynwilliams E.
    02/21/2019 22:00

    Rip Happy Birthday