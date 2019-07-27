Male Body Shaming is on the Rise
No one is immune to body shaming — not even "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa. But the uptick in body shaming of men says plenty about modern masculinity.
Celebs received criticisms (and some praise) for their less-than-chiseled bodies
Both men and women face body shaming — with 93% of women 83% of men reporting facing criticism for being too fat (or sometimes too thin). “Body shaming,” the act of humiliating someone for their size, can happen to anyone. However, equating the trials and tribulations of a model told to “eat a hamburger,” with the treatment of someone perceived as overweight is a dangerous conflation. To be called “thin,” in much of the Western world, is generally a compliment. To be “fat,” by contrast, means facing a stigma on a daily basis, particularly about one’s health. Though studies have shown that those with an elevated Body Mass Index (BMI) have a higher mortality rate, the health concerns of overweight and obese people are highly complex.
The BMI is a calculation to determine if someone is underweight, normal weight, overweight, obese, or morbidly obese. Even though there are huge problems and limitations of using BMI to measure for “ideal” weight, doctors, scientists, and researchers continue to use it. Because of the BMI’s ubiquity in the scientific and medical literature, its classifications are common definitions of “fat”. Studies show being visibly “chubby” is more likely to hurt your career, wealth, mental health, and love life. To conflate “skinny shaming” and “fat shaming” is to obscure the real shame in that. Yet this body image researcher Glen Jankowski, Senior lecturer, Leeds Beckett University, says he sees a new movement towards body acceptance.
Male celebrities such as Jason Momoa, Nick Jonas, and Seth Rogen have recently received criticisms (and some praise) for their less-than-chiseled bodies. Selena Gomez discussed body shaming on Ellen and Tyra Banks responded to body shamers on The Tyra Banks Show. Emily Ratajkowski has defended her friend against body-shaming trolls after their bodies were compared on Instagram. After researching male body dissatisfaction for 8 years, Jankowski says he hopes to highlight the harmful impacts of body shaming.
Brut.
- 1.2m
- 12.4k
- 237
153 comments
Jesus S.10/27/2019 18:05
Is criticizing the same as shaming?
Jason S.10/23/2019 14:58
aquaman was a horrible movie
Iain B.10/20/2019 20:15
“Body image researcher” is a quite a fancy term for someone who gets to judge lifestyles that aren’t his own
Earl M.10/16/2019 22:49
MEN need to stop paying attention to what these fuckboys have to say about anything!!!!!!!!
James N.10/15/2019 21:13
Masculinity is tied with physically developed bodies whether it be (big and strong, small and solid) because it’s been proven through thousands of years, over millions of cultures an people that hardened men that do physically and mentally hardened tasks, develop a body an mind that can take the punishment, pain and mental fortitude to survive, weak men, don’t last. Society an world in general have grown to be weak. Remember “ I would rather be a warrior in a garden, Then a gardener in a war.”
Maine W.10/15/2019 20:57
There's no end result because that s*** is f***** up that's what I'm thinking
Jeremy W.10/15/2019 15:22
Stfu
Nikki S.10/15/2019 12:31
I love my tummy but if others don’t then don’t look then cuz I ain’t here to impress nun y’all out here
Mauricio C.10/15/2019 12:21
Dont like yourself? Workout? Dont like something change dont just complain about it, im fat and dont care about what others think as long as im happy😂😂😂
Devon M.10/15/2019 11:31
I’m not fat! : ( I’m cultivating mass!
Agnes P.10/15/2019 11:21
Y'all are getting fat because obesity is climbing in America. Being called fat isn't insult to your own emotional state, mental state; it's on your physical state. You being too fat is your problem, and you're just crying that everyone should accept you so you don't have to deal with it. Now granted some people are more naturally inclined to be obese due to genetics. The Karen in the parking lot of McDonald's inhaling a Big Mac going to Walmart on electric scooter that's meant for disabled people that's a choice. That's the problem we're talking about. No one's hating on Samoan people. we're hating on the people who are trying at life. Your lack of will and addictive personality isn't adding to this country. Whether you're fat or skinny. get help. Stop saying people should accept you for your mental and eating disorder. And turn your life around.
Nick F.10/15/2019 01:27
posses no shame. problem solved.
Bryan K.10/14/2019 21:51
Eat mostly healthy, take a 30 minute walk in the evening. That's all it takes. Healthy and fit beats all.
Rich H.10/14/2019 21:00
Ahhh yea...its healthy. Fatasses...stop eating!
Kyle O.10/14/2019 00:56
Extreme obesity rates are a national security threat, primarily with obese men. As it is men that would ultimately defend a nation if it is invaded. It is men who will be overwhelming be drafted should a disastrous war should break out on the world stage that requires a swell of service in the military. Body shaming works. People need to accept responsibility for their actions and strive to be as fit as possible or at the very least not obese.
Zeke K.10/13/2019 19:56
I'm not shaming but I def ain't gonna be glorifying unhealthiness and acting like it's ok to be big slob and then make me feel bad about your unhealthy choices
Kasey C.10/13/2019 19:44
I’m in pretty decent shape and I’ve never body shamed a single person in my life. I always told my clients and ppl who talk to me that you need to be happy , if you don’t like your body Change it if you don’t care awesome man. I’ve had ppl body shame me too. And it sucks but ppl are just miserable and misery needs company
Aaron S.10/13/2019 16:25
Duh, all that matters is looks and bank accounts lmao
Frank P.10/13/2019 12:37
I miss the good old days when women used to be in shape .
Tyler L.10/13/2019 10:28
Alright it’s not body shaming , a lot of people who are big , don’t take care of themselves or don’t have the confidence and/or “Game” to get the person They like , It’s either that or you broke