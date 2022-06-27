Many U.S. companies have pledged to pay travel costs for employees who will have to travel out of state to obtain legal abortions. Let us explain …
What these justices said about Roe v. Wade at their the confirmation hearings
Brett Kavanaugh in 2018: "I understand the importance of the precedent set forth in Roe v. Wade." Kavanaugh in 2022: *set to overturn Roe v. Wade*
AOC on the overturning of Roe v. Wade: "Who does this protect?"
"We stay, we fight, we push." After SCOTUS' decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had this message for her colleagues from across the aisle …
"The hypocrisy is raging." Nancy Pelosi on overturning of Roe v. Wade
Nancy Pelosi called the SCOTUS ruling on Roe v. Wade a "slap in the face to women."
This teen's history lesson got them in trouble
This 17-year-old gave their class a queer history lesson just days after Florida passed its "Don't Say Day" bill prohibiting LGBTQ-related discussions in schools. Here's what happened next ...
Former Georgia election worker testifies at Jan. 6 hearing
A former Georgia election worker spoke at the Jan. 6 hearing about being targeted by conspiracy theorists over the 2020 election. #Jan6 #georgia #election #news #fyp
Ben Stiller goes to Ukraine for World Refugee Day
Actor Ben Stiller met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for #WorldRefugeeDay. #ukraine #news #celebnews #fyp (@benstiller instagram tag)
The life of Jennifer Hudson
She had just become the first Black singer on Vogue's cover. Then, her mother, brother, and nephew were murdered. From singing on a Disney cruise ship to joining the EGOT club, this is the incredible story of Jennifer Hudson.
How Juneteenth became a national holiday
“It may have marked the end of slavery, but it certainly wasn’t the start of freedom.” Juneteenth has become a national holiday. Here’s what it commemorates ...
How the Brooklyn library is fighting book bans
Books are being banned across the country from schools. So Brooklyn Public Library came up with a plan ...
He’s “America’s Black Attorney General”
He represents families of victims of police brutality and has become known as “America’s Black attorney general.” Ben Crump told Brut what keeps him going, as a new documentary, “CIVIL,” explores his life’s mission … #tribeca2022