Marchers honor George Floyd in Houston

They were tens of thousands in the streets of Houston, George Floyd's hometown. Here's what they had to say.

06/03/2020 10:37 PMupdated: 06/03/2020 10:39 PM
9 comments

  • William T.
    8 minutes

    While the leaders of the political parties watch on social networks and the news, like two sides they agree on ideology that they read served for decades to the politicians to create the discredit of their adversaries and the media is in charge of flooding with all the possible news negative, tremendous deception some will go up and another will go down that's all and only the dead will remain, the beatings, many properties destroyed, looted and police officers tired of fatigue this deception will be repeated for generations of generations

  • Okia J.
    9 minutes

    I can breath

  • Mohamed L.
    10 minutes

    martin luther king....

  • Maria R.
    10 minutes

    VOTE YES! VOTE!!!!!!

  • Janson L.
    13 minutes

    Keep going Brothers and sisters 💙..NO JUSTICE NO PEACE ✊🏿✊🏿

  • Jose J.
    15 minutes

    Siempre se puede protestar pero nunca se puede alterar el orden eso vale mucho hacia la persona

  • Nouri G.
    15 minutes

    God helps you all

  • Joseph R.
    19 minutes

    I got a pain in my chest and I cant brief-George Lopez voice haha

  • Thomas E.
    19 minutes

    it's really hard to talk if you can't breathe