Marianne Williamson on the Dark Force of Trumpism
Explaining the “dark psychic force” of Trumpism and the math on reparations for slavery in America were just two breakout moments Marianne WIlliamson had in the second round of Democratic debates.
2020 contender & Author
She was born in Houston, Texas in 1952. Her father was an immigration lawyer. She studied theater and philosophy at Pomona College in California. At 21, she dropped out of college and moved to New York City to become a cabaret singer. After reading the 1976 self-help book “A Course in Miracles” she returned to Houston and opened up a coffeeshop, that was also a metaphysical bookstore.
At 31, she moved to Los Angeles and began regularly lecturing on spirituality and enlightenment. She amassed a huge following that included celebrities like Cher, Richard Gere, Kim Basinger, Michael Jackson, Bette Midler, and Oprah Winfrey. She’s written 12 books, including the New York Times bestseller “A Return to Love.” At 39, she officiated the wedding of actress Elizabeth Taylor and Larry Fortensky. She’s formed several charities and activist groups including the Peace Alliance, and shelters for people with HIV/AIDS. At 62, she ran for Congress in California’s 33rd district.
“There is a cancer that is eating our democracy. There’s an issue that is underlying all these other issues, and that is the issue of money in politics. The idea here is that just as individuals move through developmental stages, so do countries because all that a collective is a group of individuals. So, Mr. President, if you're listening, I want you to hear me please. You have harnessed fear for political purposes and only love can cast that out. So I, sir, I have a feeling you know what you're doing. I'm going to harness love for political purposes. I will meet you on that field, and sir, love will win. It is time for us to rise up. It is time for us to rise up the way other generations have risen up. And it goes without saying, that’s why I’m running for president,” Marianne Williamson disowned the current administration. Marianne WIlliamson at the July 2019 Round of debates spoke about the “dark psychic force” President Trump brings to America During the 2nd round of Democratic debates. Williamson then argued that if the 40 acres and a mule that had been promised to freed slaves was adjusted into modern day money, it would amount to roughly the sum she set forth.
Brut.
- 32.4k
- 242
- 129
105 comments
Gregory L.08/30/2019 00:41
You are a turd eater
Pete W.08/29/2019 23:35
What a way to beg for votes.
Jeff P.08/29/2019 18:51
If descendants of slaves want pay for The Descendants give them a ticket back from where the ancestors come from
Joe P.08/27/2019 02:04
nut ..... looney tunes ..... crack pot ,,,,,,,,,, idiot
Jake F.08/25/2019 07:46
They should all be evaluated by a professional or two...
John M.08/24/2019 19:51
So how much money is she trying to raise to bring back racism ?
Jac V.08/24/2019 18:31
Sure would like to know what drugs Marianne Williamson is on.
Dennis M.08/23/2019 13:19
You've got to be f****** nuts to live in this country today hundreds of years after slavery and think for one minute reparations is owed to anybody.the Democrats bring that s*** up so they can try to get the black vote.because believe me the Democrats don't give two fux about nobody and once the elections over they won't even bring up the word reparations
Ricky B.08/23/2019 01:47
wow hard to belive
Allen J.08/22/2019 17:03
Reparations are not owed to anyone of today's society ... no one alive was ever a slave nor has anyone alive owned slaves ... the only ones trying to gain slaves at this time are Democrats
William P.08/21/2019 18:04
Just another Democrat manure spreader !!
Daniel R.08/21/2019 04:15
The USA owes Spain $3 trillion for its aid toward independence and the $5 million in 1820s dollars it bought Florida for has NEVER been repaid either, let alone the theft of half of Mexico and Spanish overseas provinces after the War with Spain. Israel get $30 billion for free through its bought and sold Congresstramps, but Puerto Rico is expected to pay a comparable debt which is 60% usury after the US provoked it by eliminating Section 936 and by having racist son of Hell Thurmond specifically exclude Puerto Rico from the law that formerly enabled it to go bankrupt. Thanks wretched refuse I mean white suprematist trash!
William L.08/20/2019 14:30
well marianne.......if we really owe trillions then how do you figure billions?? is this democrat math? if i owe thousands in taxes do i only have to pay hundreds........democrats are stupid
Daniel M.08/20/2019 04:58
The only thing this lady and I have in common is we will never be president
Mike A.08/19/2019 12:33
She's full of wonkiness
Phiilip L.08/19/2019 02:46
Keep talking! You and thirty others
Dave H.08/18/2019 22:49
she is an evil person.
John M.08/18/2019 21:49
The Democrats us racism as a platform look at these cities like Baltimore who are run by the Democrats there shitholes
William P.08/18/2019 17:57
Out of touch with reality !!
Brad L.08/18/2019 09:56
Yeah like Cummings, and Waters Districts, they've been S#!T hole for decades, and all of a sudden it's Trumps fault, again.