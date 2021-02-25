back
Marine speaks out about sexual misconduct in the military
"This is exactly why f---ing females in the military f---ing kill themselves." For this marine, staying silent about her experience with sexual misconduct in the military was no longer an option...
02/25/2021 1:24 PM
- New
5 comments
Rufi M.18 minutes
reality
Eden J.20 minutes
Can't listen with all that swearing
Ethan V.21 minutes
Marine, where strong big guys make the rank.
Sameer A.28 minutes
Search for "The silent truth", documentary on how the military covers up rape and murder
Alfred M.32 minutes
that's racist