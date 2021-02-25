back

Marine speaks out about sexual misconduct in the military

"This is exactly why f---ing females in the military f---ing kill themselves." For this marine, staying silent about her experience with sexual misconduct in the military was no longer an option...

02/25/2021 1:24 PM
5 comments

  • Rufi M.
    18 minutes

    reality

  • Eden J.
    20 minutes

    Can't listen with all that swearing

  • Ethan V.
    21 minutes

    Marine, where strong big guys make the rank.

  • Sameer A.
    28 minutes

    Search for "The silent truth", documentary on how the military covers up rape and murder

  • Alfred M.
    32 minutes

    that's racist

