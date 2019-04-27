back
Marita Growing Thunder Montana March
There are more than 40 cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in Montana. This student held her annual walk to honor them. Special thanks to Save Our Sisters, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.
04/27/2019 10:22 AM
Marie H.08/10/2019 19:46
They must consider the girls and women expendable. How dare they?
Annette C.08/10/2019 15:34
Why aren't we seeing this published all over the country!? I'm not only sharing this video, I'm going to Google and share anything I can on the subject.
Nessa H.08/06/2019 09:54
Beautiful young girl
Mike J.07/26/2019 01:45
If you want answers. Get your alibis in order. Take the police into custody. And do what needs to be done to invoke the truth.
Lucy G.07/26/2019 01:27
🙏✊👏My heart goes out to each of these families, women and girls who have suffered and live in fear of this horror <3
Mike J.07/23/2019 02:27
Know that the police are in on it. We must do everything in our power EVERYTHING necessary to protect our sisters. 43 years search and rescue was my life. I am disabled now but I stand ready with a wealth of information. Let me know what you need and I'll do all I can. We are the revolution... Oogahe'
Nessa H.07/21/2019 01:41
Stay united and strong!
Growingthunder G.04/30/2019 01:50
Thank you for showing our daughters work for MMIW acknowledgment. We are very proud of her, and appreciate the awareness by including her platform.
Eldon A.04/30/2019 01:32
Please warn the young girls not to go anywhere by themselves always have someone with you.
Brut04/29/2019 13:27
Read more about the search for Jermain Charlo: https://kpax.com/news/western-montana-news/2019/04/24/family-still-seeks-answers-in-disappearance-of-jermain-charlo/?fbclid=IwAR2ZIK-YvAlfB9tZwGeH3WuBr_jZQmdNgkFOEGXVV7QgnaoABodHnj2LW1U
Diana I.04/27/2019 13:35
👏🏽👏🏾👏🏿👏🏻💪🏽💪🏼💪🏿💪🏽💪🏽