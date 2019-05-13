Marital rape is illegal in Minnesota because of her
This woman is a survivor of marital rape — and she just helped change her state’s laws to make sure perpetrators see justice.
Marital rape is officially illegal in Minnesota because of this woman
Marital rape is now illegal in Minnesota — thanks in part to Jenny Teeson, who championed the repeal of a law from the 17th century. The repeal passed with bipartisan support. The repeal is estimated to lead to 7 new convictions a year according to the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines Commission.
Jenny Teeson accused her husband of drugging and raping her while she slept two years ago. “Two months after serving my husband divorce papers, and preparing my affidavit for divorce, I was tasked with reviewing every photo and video from a copy of our family laptop computer. I came across two videos that forever changed my life.
The Minnesota woman found videos of the incident on her computer, according to the Star Tribune newsprint. Though, when the couple went to court, Teeson's husband agreed to a plea deal, was convicted of invading her privacy and received only a 45-day jail sentence.
That's because until recently, a statute in Minnesota law referenced "the voluntary relationship defense" for criminal sexual conduct crimes that essentially allowed for marital rape. The statute protected people from prosecution if the sexual misconduct they committed was against a partner in an "ongoing, voluntary relationship."
The Governor condemns the elder version of the law, “the accomplishment to this goes to Jenny for her persistence of making it happen. “No longer will this antiquated and shameful law be on our books.” Gov. Tim Walz made the repeal of the statute official Thursday during a signing ceremony.
The latest law to eliminate the voluntary relationship defense is set to go into effect July 1, 2019.
16 comments
Dely M.05/22/2019 19:23
Teo Descartes
Connie W.05/21/2019 19:10
Congratulations on getting that law changed
Jn G.05/20/2019 23:14
She knew these videos was there and until she's about to divorce to get them.
Jn G.05/20/2019 23:13
Rape and drug by my husband. That's doesn't sound right.
Pedro A.05/20/2019 09:48
Agree totally thank you 🙏
Bobbie G.05/20/2019 03:11
Way to go. Hero for standing up and changing the law so it can help other women.
John S.05/14/2019 11:42
And then there are people like my wife who claimed marital rape for me rubbing back
Kty B.05/14/2019 05:23
Thank you
Shelly R.05/13/2019 21:11
Thanks for taking this all the way. Thanks for not letting anyone make you feel foolish or change your mind. It matters for us all... thank you.
Dietrich H.05/13/2019 20:19
Martial rape is illegal in Germany since 1997.
Tim H.05/13/2019 19:44
Haha Bill
Weedie Y.05/13/2019 19:35
White mens r sick in head they r some weak males of this earth how could anyone do such a nasty thing and his wife didn’t no a thing sick weak devils
Joana I.05/13/2019 19:27
Other ladies will be thankful for help in changing the law.
Hunter A.05/13/2019 18:41
Rape within a relationship or marriage should be illegal everywhere...
Nita K.05/13/2019 18:34
Divorce him and lock him up!!!