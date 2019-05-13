Marital rape is illegal in Minnesota because of her

Marital rape is officially illegal in Minnesota because of this woman

Marital rape is now illegal in Minnesota — thanks in part to Jenny Teeson, who championed the repeal of a law from the 17th century. The repeal passed with bipartisan support. The repeal is estimated to lead to 7 new convictions a year according to the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines Commission.

Jenny Teeson accused her husband of drugging and raping her while she slept two years ago. “Two months after serving my husband divorce papers, and preparing my affidavit for divorce, I was tasked with reviewing every photo and video from a copy of our family laptop computer. I came across two videos that forever changed my life.

The Minnesota woman found videos of the incident on her computer, according to the Star Tribune newsprint. Though, when the couple went to court, Teeson's husband agreed to a plea deal, was convicted of invading her privacy and received only a 45-day jail sentence.

That's because until recently, a statute in Minnesota law referenced "the voluntary relationship defense" for criminal sexual conduct crimes that essentially allowed for marital rape. The statute protected people from prosecution if the sexual misconduct they committed was against a partner in an "ongoing, voluntary relationship."

The Governor condemns the elder version of the law, “the accomplishment to this goes to Jenny for her persistence of making it happen. “No longer will this antiquated and shameful law be on our books.” Gov. Tim Walz made the repeal of the statute official Thursday during a signing ceremony.

The latest law to eliminate the voluntary relationship defense is set to go into effect July 1, 2019.

Brut.