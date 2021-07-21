back
Marjorie Taylor Greene on her Twitter suspension and the Fire Fauci Act
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on her Twitter suspension and efforts to fire Dr. Fauci ...
07/21/2021 10:48 PMupdated: 07/21/2021 10:50 PM
26 comments
Harlen D.19 minutes
That's a man
Bert M.21 minutes
I know Lazer
Bert M.22 minutes
I wish the Jewish people would get her with their space lazor
Oscar A.22 minutes
Stupid Woman.
Susan R.22 minutes
This women is a tradior
Jerome G.24 minutes
All for fundraising!!
Jessica A.39 minutes
That woman needs to be locked up
Neville S.40 minutes
How America cud hav a woman like this in congress....MADNESS
Steven P.an hour
Actually she's right. Like her or not.
Skylar P.an hour
Be Gone ' Blonde'!
Shirlei R.an hour
Last time I checked social media was not the government. It’s same same as if showed up to a restaurant with no shirt on. No shoes, no shirt… no service!
Kern A.an hour
Dillussional woman there. It's as if every member of the GOP has been taken over by an alien. Listening to her, Broemert, Jordan, Nunez, etc. makes me laugh. So entertaining, yet so far from the truth. Imagine this group of wack jobs in control of the House and Senate. Please God no!
Maria R.an hour
😂🤣 She’s such a fool
Sammie P.an hour
And then this POS
Patty B.an hour
Stop giving her any time on social media. We don't want to hear her.
Alan R.an hour
She’s a clever girl…….😏🤣
Martin L.an hour
Do the terms of service when you sign on social platforms say anything about protecting 1st amendment rights? It is their platform to do what they deem right. Did Fauci order any measures? Or did he recommend measures for governing bodies to follow?
Nancy D.an hour
This is what happens when you put idiots with no education or the brains to know how stupid they are.
Travis J.an hour
Can't seem to find any bad gif about fauchi 🤫🧐
Julius B.an hour
Thank you for your advice on a condition you never head of 2 years ago you cow tipping hillbilly.