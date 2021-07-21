back

Marjorie Taylor Greene on her Twitter suspension and the Fire Fauci Act

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on her Twitter suspension and efforts to fire Dr. Fauci ...

07/21/2021 10:48 PMupdated: 07/21/2021 10:50 PM
26 comments

  • Harlen D.
    19 minutes

    That's a man

  • Bert M.
    21 minutes

    I know Lazer

  • Bert M.
    22 minutes

    I wish the Jewish people would get her with their space lazor

  • Oscar A.
    22 minutes

    Stupid Woman.

  • Susan R.
    22 minutes

    This women is a tradior

  • Jerome G.
    24 minutes

    All for fundraising!!

  • Jessica A.
    39 minutes

    That woman needs to be locked up

  • Neville S.
    40 minutes

    How America cud hav a woman like this in congress....MADNESS

  • Steven P.
    an hour

    Actually she's right. Like her or not.

  • Skylar P.
    an hour

    Be Gone ' Blonde'!

  • Shirlei R.
    an hour

    Last time I checked social media was not the government. It’s same same as if showed up to a restaurant with no shirt on. No shoes, no shirt… no service!

  • Kern A.
    an hour

    Dillussional woman there. It's as if every member of the GOP has been taken over by an alien. Listening to her, Broemert, Jordan, Nunez, etc. makes me laugh. So entertaining, yet so far from the truth. Imagine this group of wack jobs in control of the House and Senate. Please God no!

  • Maria R.
    an hour

    😂🤣 She’s such a fool

  • Sammie P.
    an hour

    And then this POS

  • Patty B.
    an hour

    Stop giving her any time on social media. We don't want to hear her.

  • Alan R.
    an hour

    She’s a clever girl…….😏🤣

  • Martin L.
    an hour

    Do the terms of service when you sign on social platforms say anything about protecting 1st amendment rights? It is their platform to do what they deem right. Did Fauci order any measures? Or did he recommend measures for governing bodies to follow?

  • Nancy D.
    an hour

    This is what happens when you put idiots with no education or the brains to know how stupid they are.

  • Travis J.
    an hour

    Can't seem to find any bad gif about fauchi 🤫🧐

  • Julius B.
    an hour

    Thank you for your advice on a condition you never head of 2 years ago you cow tipping hillbilly.