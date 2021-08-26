Maskers Vs. anti-maskers: parents weigh in on school's mask mandates

The "Havana syndrome" explained
Teresa S.3 hours
Have you ever been in a room when someone farts...that cotton mask and those denim jeans didn't stop sh1!
PJ H.4 hours
Masks and vaccines are doing nothing
William H.4 hours
Facts??? Bs
Harley R.5 hours
Pull them out then... Quit Blah blah blahhing
Alexandru C.5 hours
These mask people know nothing about science.
Rick A.5 hours
Hypoxia is more dangerous than covid 19. Masks limit you oxygen intake which could cause a multitude of problems, even death. Put an oxygen monitor behind your mask and see for yourselves. My life My choice. May God bless you all.
Larry M.6 hours
brain washed republicans need to be put in jail ware the mask you dam traitors protect the kids at school jerks
Michael J.6 hours
COVID (mis)management has never been based on true science, because true science tells us the masks are completely ineffective from stopping this virus. These virus and mask mandates and lockdowns are mostly about politics and the democrats (teachers unions, blue states) insatiable appetite to control and indoctrinate everyone, especially children with communist propaganda, to turn the ignorant against America, to twist history to make this God blessed nation look evil and to obliterate any vestige of true Christianity in the hearts and minds of God's creation. If this government was really concerned about the stopping the spread of COVID, democrats would not be enticing millions of illegals to storm our Southern border unvaccinated and knowingly carrying the virus into this country.
Deborah N.6 hours
Masks do nothing, they protect nobody
Marilyn R.8 hours
Stop the whining Mask up or Stay home! Problem solved Rights come with responsibilities
James S.10 hours
Mask doesn't work read the box
Buddy K.12 hours
Parents with large insurance policies on their children. Smh
Patty B.12 hours
No masks!!!!!!!!!
Johannes K.13 hours
Staying home by choice to avoid the risk is 100% ok. Forcing others to stay home that accept the risk because you choose not to is wrong.
Kira T.14 hours
Let’s be honest here and step back and look objectively with no personal beliefs. Both sides are correct and true. All those parents on both sides made valid points. The truth is not one sided. There is a grey area. It’s not black and white like many think. If you have no beliefs on the topic you will agree with me. If you have a strong belief you will only believe the one side you believe to be the true side.
Justin H.14 hours
I could just imagine all the sheep in the comments saying in 1930's Germany "The Jews are harmful to our society. Just follow the mandates!".
Jerry R.15 hours
So if there's a virtual learning option, why not keep your kid at home if you're afraid of them catching Covid?! 🤔🤔
John Y.16 hours
All your lives at anytime in your lives before the media blew this way out of proportion. You had no problem at all with going to sporting events, concerts, malls, supermarkets, etc and could have very likely been shoulder to shoulder with people who had no vaccinations at all. You ate off of dishes in restaurants and drank out of glasses and water fountains while AIDS was floating around that has a death rate of 100%. Now you're terrified to the point that you're willing to force children to wear a mask over a cold that 99.7% of people that get it live. I had covid. SARS cov2 rna to be exact. I finally tested negative yesterday and it's over. I was not in the hospital in the icu because I have no other illnesses. I'll be honest with you. I've had worse hangovers. I've had the flu in the past that was way way worse. There is no real justifiable reason to force kids to cover their faces other than satisfying your fear. Are we going to ban cars to stop car accidents? Ban McDonald's because people are getting fat? Stop being rediculous.
Wilma R.16 hours
Have one school with masks and one school without. Do the study. Everybody can choose the school for their child. Not my child.
Claude B.16 hours
It's simple their vaccines don't work only one kind of mask is helpfull and none of yall are wearing them and just cuz the sheep want to comply doesn't mean us normal people have to we are free and the government works for us not the other way around just incase to keep everyone safe doesn't work or you could mandate every child wearing a helmet just incase a rock falls from the sky 🤷 common sense people stop being sheep !