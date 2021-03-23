back
Mass shooting in a Colorado grocery store
A gunman opened fire in a grocery store, killing ten people, in Colorado — a state with a history of horrific gun attacks. Here's what we know so far ... Warning: Distressing images.
03/23/2021 1:18 PMupdated: 03/23/2021 1:23 PM
Colm C.14 minutes
What do you expect in a country obsessed with guns, and some god given right to carry them since the days of the wild west. Once again innocence people massacred
Michael G.15 minutes
Good hospitals, good prisons, mass shootings. Ah, the things we don't have in third world countries.
Syed A.16 minutes
the man's a terrorist. call him what he is.
John V.16 minutes
One witness exclaimed that; "Had this been a typical week-end of food shopping, the death toll would have been double"....
João G.28 minutes
Gun reform now. Any psychiatric person can get a weapon in the us and is insane to think about it
Bashir A.30 minutes
*A terrorist opened fire
Mary F.31 minutes
Biden’s America! Over crowded children at the border and now two mass shootings. Where’s outrage from Pelosi and AOC?
Amne S.32 minutes
USA back to its normal routine.
Cristian L.37 minutes
Was it a hate crime?
Ammar A.37 minutes
White fascist terrorist should be hanged