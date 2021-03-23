back

Mass shooting in a Colorado grocery store

A gunman opened fire in a grocery store, killing ten people, in Colorado — a state with a history of horrific gun attacks. Here's what we know so far ... Warning: Distressing images.

03/23/2021 1:18 PMupdated: 03/23/2021 1:23 PM
10 comments

  • Colm C.
    14 minutes

    What do you expect in a country obsessed with guns, and some god given right to carry them since the days of the wild west. Once again innocence people massacred

  • Michael G.
    15 minutes

    Good hospitals, good prisons, mass shootings. Ah, the things we don't have in third world countries.

  • Syed A.
    16 minutes

    the man's a terrorist. call him what he is.

  • John V.
    16 minutes

    One witness exclaimed that; "Had this been a typical week-end of food shopping, the death toll would have been double"....

  • João G.
    28 minutes

    Gun reform now. Any psychiatric person can get a weapon in the us and is insane to think about it

  • Bashir A.
    30 minutes

    *A terrorist opened fire

  • Mary F.
    31 minutes

    Biden’s America! Over crowded children at the border and now two mass shootings. Where’s outrage from Pelosi and AOC?

  • Amne S.
    32 minutes

    USA back to its normal routine.

  • Cristian L.
    37 minutes

    Was it a hate crime?

  • Ammar A.
    37 minutes

    White fascist terrorist should be hanged

