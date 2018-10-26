back
Matthew Shepard's Vicious Murder 20 Years Thereafter
Matthew Shepard's brutal murder became a worldwide symbol of the violence and hate LGBTQ people face. 20 years after his death, his parents are finally laying him to rest.
Barbara B.10/13/2019 18:18
You continue forging on with yourpurpose, Matthew should never had been executed this way. No one should, as a parent that has lost her son, I have always taught my sons, only Our Lord looks deep in the heart of others, do not judge... Be kind and loving to all, to the best of your ability. Bless you efforts on hate crimes, your in my heart and prayers... Love
محمد ف.10/31/2018 15:54
These people must be killed or locked up cuz they're psychopaths .They 're inflicting heavey damage on societies.They live lowly , despicable life.Animals are more honourable than them.
Anju S.10/30/2018 14:48
Very very sorry for Matt's death. May he RIP and I feel everyone has the right to choose their partner whether we agree with it not.
Lisa B.10/28/2018 00:50
I will never forget Matthew Sheperds terrible, awful , hate crime murder!!! How can one forget? Well , As the saying goes , What comes around goes around ! What I say is I hope the two evil inhumane thugs burn in hell forever more. 😈👿👿😈👿😈👿
Lauri D.10/27/2018 16:01
God bless Matthew, I prey you rest in peace young man.
Ivana S.10/27/2018 01:03
I admire their strength
Kins Y.10/27/2018 00:59
Funny how the same pple who will mourn for him are the same pple that will be racist towards different ethnicities. I'm not white but I felt this. I felt hurt as if I've lost him as my friend. It all boils down to hate and hate has never solved anything.
Christine S.10/27/2018 00:56
heartbreaking
Holly B.10/27/2018 00:08
💜
Valda S.10/26/2018 23:44
Do they have other kids? We're the criminals ever persecuted. That was a disgusting, horrifying act.
Nevin S.10/26/2018 23:07
that victim card never gets old
Debbie M.10/26/2018 23:05
Rip Matthew
Lisa B.10/26/2018 22:46
Yes, Aidan James I agree . Rest in Power 💙💜💗💚💜💗
Dennis M.10/26/2018 21:59
Very fulfilling, Namesta 🙏
Irene G.10/26/2018 21:28
I remember him.. I was horrified learning what those two idiots did to him! Saddest thing ever to do to another human being. Rest in peace Matthew Shepard ☮✝
Joanne L.10/26/2018 21:25
I will never forget this.💔
Ronald M.10/26/2018 21:19
I am not sure why Trump wasn't all over this, trying to stop it. Good that he stayed away.
Julie-ann M.10/26/2018 21:14
So sad 😢
Lisa B.10/26/2018 21:12
You people that judge and bully and that are filled with such hate , will be judged one day . Just because someone is black , gay , Indian , has a disability is maybe deformed , or simply put you don't like for no apparent reason you are a bully ! To me bullies are big cowards ! Just saying !!! 😨
Aidan J.10/26/2018 21:10
Rest in power ❤💙💚💛🧡💜