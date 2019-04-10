Maxine Waters Claps Back at Trump Official

Things got heated when Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin tried to leave a congressional hearing early to attend an "important meeting."
150 comments
Eldon L.05/01/2019 02:24
Thanks ABC,I watched this live and this cut is not what took place.Distorted news
Tom L.04/29/2019 17:18
He has important thing's to do. No time to play the democrats game's. Thay are wasting time not getting anything done. Let's check her and her husband out. Check their history not to good.
James S.04/29/2019 00:58
2 idiots arguing wake up America and vote New across the board all of them
John F.04/28/2019 23:40
What a twit. Maxine is an idiot!
Doug S.04/27/2019 22:47
She is an ideot
Stevie B.04/26/2019 21:51
she could make alot more money taken her face an putting in some dough an backing it an selling gorilla cookies
Keith G.04/26/2019 00:35
She is a total tool.
Karen P.04/25/2019 04:39
Bang the "gravel"??? FFS Steve, you're rude and stupid.
Annlee F.04/25/2019 03:17
Term limits
Kraig L.04/24/2019 17:29
Another good example of why some mothers eat their young, they're all idiots
Kevin M.04/23/2019 18:11
Just read all the comments, not surprised the right expects the left to do as they say. Have you ever seen a Republican grilling? Get over yourselves, ever heard of oversight? Republicans certainly don't want that for what has happened to their party since 2016.
Kevin M.04/23/2019 18:07
Good for her!
Roy R.04/23/2019 15:47
Got to love mad max !!
Cathy G.04/21/2019 16:11
She is another wack job!
Andrew B.04/19/2019 18:21
Go get him. Good on you girl!
Rick W.04/18/2019 23:26
Politicians have taught me how to hate and D and that's not the way it should be. God be with us. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Derek A.04/17/2019 02:02
She's worried about her time,that's rich,they don't even show up to their sessions. When you see it on tv there's just a bunch of empty seats
Marty M.04/16/2019 19:06
What a piece of💩💩💩💩
David S.04/16/2019 01:55
Only showing what the democrats wanted. She was clearly guilty of abusing power. Media is scum
Chalon B.04/14/2019 11:22
Children