Meanwhile… Tanzania claims to be Covid-free

Meanwhile... Tanzania's government insists it has eliminated Covid-19 thanks to prayer and steam therapy.

03/05/2021 1:02 AM
14 comments

  • Lindsay M.
    21 minutes

    Let’s go to Tanzania the saunas will open there!!

  • Rubina B.
    23 minutes

    Waoooo

  • Michele G.
    30 minutes

    Superstition

  • 柴曉雯
    30 minutes

    People sure do come up with some crazy ideas ...

  • Matej S.
    32 minutes

    Niggas went insane lol

  • Na I.
    38 minutes

    A disease that attacks the respiratory system being treated be inhaling steam?

  • SA N.
    40 minutes

    Looks like Nazi gas chamber. 😂

  • Donna F.
    44 minutes

    He's letting the virus clean house. Trump sold social cleansing vs. the economy to millions here in the USA so like why is anyone surprised by other world leaders doing the same or to this extreme in Tanzania?

  • Karla G.
    an hour

    Must be taking lessons from Abbott

  • Joshua M.
    an hour

    Irresponsible president

  • Marietta K.
    an hour

    If lemon helped, we Greeks would be immune I just had lemon in oats for breakfast..

  • Daniel A.
    an hour

    where do i sign up

  • Justin M.
    an hour

    Well done

  • MoLamin C.
    an hour

    Better than Gate poison God is helping his people.

