Meet "Brian the Motel Guy" who gives free rooms to people in need

"Everyone deserves a place to stay." Brut spent a day with “Brian the Motel Guy,” the proud owner of the Lincoln Tunnel Motel, who gives free rooms to people in need.

01/30/2022 3:57 PM
2 comments

  • Meherzad K.
    an hour

    Good man.

  • Tim I.
    an hour

    there should be more People like him!

