Meet Edward Bernays — Father of Modern Propaganda
Whether it was war, fashion, or food during the 20th century, if you wanted the American public to buy into a new idea or trend, you'd call Edward Bernays — "the father of public relations" (and Freud's nephew!). 🧠
08/06/2018 7:01 PM
Asoka I.03/10/2019 05:47
Modhu S.08/23/2018 10:04
Fahad A.08/07/2018 17:54
Check out the documentary: The Century of the Self. Plus everything by Adam Curtis. Of course, his analysis is often too simple (and even unfounded) in the veil of complex and aesthetically high value storytelling/filmaking, but there's a lot of pure substance.
Michael C.08/07/2018 09:12
William M.08/07/2018 04:57
Mel O.08/06/2018 20:31
I would call him a mass murderer. All in the name of the mighty dollar.
Tracy W.08/06/2018 20:13
Brut08/06/2018 19:32
Check out the ways in which our brains help explain our political leanings.
Selma G.08/06/2018 19:12
Sheikh M.08/06/2018 19:10
