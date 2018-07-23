This civil rights hero grew up in the Jim Crow South and has continued his fight for equality and justice in his 30+ years in Congress. Meet John Lewis. ✊🏿
Robert B.07/24/2018 15:27
John Lewis. You are an AMERICAN HERO!!!
Angel A.07/24/2018 10:23
I wish he raise his voice for the 3.5 millions American citizens living in Puerto Rico under the hammer of colonialism. Why are we subjet to such bigottry as to be treated as a second class citizen? There are 9 puertoricans which have earned a medal of honor fighting for our nation and many other paid the ultimate sacrifice. However, we are not in a y congressman to do list. I wish this message gets to you sir.
Roger C.07/24/2018 02:20
that old man needs to retire
Gpa D.07/23/2018 22:30
Great Leader...John Lewis
Brut07/23/2018 22:23
Lynne M.07/23/2018 22:21
Thank you Congressman John Lewis!!
Ric P.07/23/2018 21:10
A great man!
Susan P.07/23/2018 20:20
A great leader, much needed now.
Herbert E.07/23/2018 19:31
And has an arrest record longer than most gang members 😎
Balal M.07/23/2018 19:03
How to reach there? I hope we are not racist simply the best!!!!