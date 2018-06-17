back
Meet John McCain
@johnmccain — P.O.W., presidential nominee, "Maverick" — is fighting for his life in a battle with cancer. Here's a look at one of the most prominent politicians of the modern era.
06/17/2018 9:27 PMupdated: 08/23/2019 9:31 PM
- 304.1k
- 495
- 124
112 comments
Marilyn M.09/04/2019 03:55
That has never been my political party. John McCain was certainly a true man of integrity and to be highly respected. He is missed. Thoughts and prayers for our country and to his family !
Michael P.09/01/2019 18:01
He's hero Trump deferred three times wtf Trump' should be hung for treason
Michelle M.09/01/2019 01:24
When he ran for president he was called racist by Democrats..they seem to use that word a lot when they can't win an argument. 🙄
Carol A.08/31/2019 23:57
Now you see what the Republican party has become. I supported it all my life now I am sickened by it.
Carol A.08/31/2019 23:36
The crap that comes out of the mouths of Fox news talking heads is an insult to my intelligence. Trump and the Fox propaganda machine are an affront to my moral values and everything I hold scacrat and dear. Not one person on here insulting the late senator could hold a candle to this man. Let alone your princess president.
Greg L.08/31/2019 23:08
John song bird McCain the traitor is what the called him during Vietnam. He was a screw up from day one hiding behind his daddy's name to get all his so called achievements.
Paul H.08/31/2019 20:20
Traitor John
Alexis L.08/31/2019 18:10
TRAITOR GAVE AWAY GOVERNMENT SECRETS TO SAVE HIS NECK!
Joan B.08/31/2019 17:02
A hero and a great man!
Joseph G.08/31/2019 15:18
Senator McCain was part of the Washington political swamp. That has sold America out! Long term democrats and republicans that fake the narrative to the American people that they should adopt their philosophies of right or left, just for the purpose of DIVISION amongst the people. When will the American people wake up and realize our government has sold us out for their own personal interests look at all of their bank accounts how fat they are while we struggle, Paul Ryan’s going to retire in his forties, while retirees have to get second jobs to make ends meet. Here it is now we have a president that’s been elected that’s not been part of Washington’s elite and he’s being blasted by both sides, including the media, shows you how they try to manipulate and condition your mind to create its own skewed view! They just want you to continue re-electing them so they can pillage and steal from themselves! Wake up people
Danny D.08/31/2019 10:45
Republican traitor.
Tony D.08/31/2019 09:29
...also the death of the Republican Party!
Ravidass S.08/31/2019 04:04
He served his country America much more than perhaps what he could do as PRESIDENT
John W.08/31/2019 02:50
Lost all respect with the thumbs down.
Ron H.08/31/2019 01:04
Singing McCain. 👎
Jeff S.08/31/2019 00:24
RIP. A real hero.
John B.08/30/2019 23:40
Pffft
Ronald B.08/30/2019 22:58
Clown
Raymond W.08/30/2019 22:54
Great man American hero
Scott S.08/30/2019 21:14
Bob Gilbert you are exactly right