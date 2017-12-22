back

Meet Kanisha Anthony

She barely survived a fire when she was 4-years-old—and now she is teaching others how to love themselves.

12/22/2017 2:17 PM
116 comments

  • Natasha B.
    11/18/2019 03:17

    As a finger amputee, I look up to this woman so much. Your words really resonated with me Kanisha. Thank you for sharing your story.

  • Cindy T.
    07/15/2019 01:05

    I was sad cause u always sucked ur fingers,

  • Cindy T.
    07/15/2019 01:03

    I think I know u. I was travis's headstart teacher. I came to ur house alot bfor u moved to wentzville. I'm so glad to c u. I went to boys funeral. It was the most beautiful thing I've ever witnessed. Bless u .u always asked me "ms Tinker did u go to taco bell". I told u I loved taco bell and u never forgot.

  • Behnaz B.
    12/26/2017 23:49

    You are sooooo beautiful

  • Jan R.
    12/26/2017 15:39

    I myself am a living testimony, being set on fire by a guy that i dated. Burned on 50% of my body at the age of thirty one. I don't like my appearance but my husband of sixteen years did. He is no longer living, but his love for me lives on. Rest in Heaven Mr. Ritch.

  • Jazzy H.
    12/26/2017 04:07

    That's wzup

  • Vincent S.
    12/26/2017 03:30

    Thank you for inspiring words. I need to that to heat. Amen to my sister and may God continue to use you and bless you.

  • Jimmie B.
    12/26/2017 03:29

    Beautiful young lady

  • Nathan C.
    12/26/2017 02:56

    yes you are beautiful yes you are beautiful

  • Helen L.
    12/26/2017 02:20

    You are one of the most beautiful lady I have see. I love your courage.💋❤️🎄🙏🏽😘

  • Joseph P.
    12/26/2017 02:07

    OMG!! U are so beautiful and your life is definitely a testimony for others so God bless and keep you and keep doing what you do for you're an inspiration to me and I'm sure to others as well

  • Delores J.
    12/26/2017 01:57

    I will accept this challenge and I'm going to really try,God bless

  • Gene B.
    12/26/2017 01:18

    It is only skin deep, Uglyness is to the bone!

  • Cherlyn E.
    12/26/2017 01:18

    She still a beautiful person

  • Brenda F.
    12/26/2017 01:11

    beautiful story❤️

  • Isaac T.
    12/26/2017 00:26

    U are not only bueatiful inside and out u are a strong black women may Allah continue to bless u and keep u strong

  • Paula H.
    12/26/2017 00:02

    U are Beautiful , thanks for sharing your story

  • Josefa F.
    12/25/2017 23:45

    Merry Christmas my sweetheart all the best for you and your family 🙏🙏🙏😘😍😍😍😍

  • Samantha W.
    12/25/2017 22:30

    You're beautiful, courageous and inspirational; happy Christmas! 🎄⛄🎄

  • John B.
    12/25/2017 22:27

    The way you articulate your message is unbelievable. The calmness in your voice and the strength in your words make me know that you are an angel. Keep spreading the truth.