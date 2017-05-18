Meet Nicole Orr and her parents

Straight A's teenage black girl was stigmatized by her school for her "dread-locked" hair
Liz R.05/23/2017 01:16
I like your hair.
Maria I.05/22/2017 02:07
It's not even dreaded and girls be dyeing there hair every color of the rainbow so what's the big deal her hair is beautiful
Kaay N.05/21/2017 04:22
Are you serious hair so arrogant ?Shouldn't grades be more important .
Alma M.05/20/2017 18:00
Sumptuary law dates back to slavery. it made it illegal for female poc to go without head rags because their hair was a distraction for the white male. people are trying to enforce that same control over natural hair as f it is p for yourself to hate or fear. Hair does not hurt anyone. when will the world just let poc be poc?
Tiffany S.05/19/2017 14:46
Shut the fuck up. I used to go to a catholic school that didn't even let us wear nail polish or even dye our hair
Danielle E.05/19/2017 14:46
Omg Morpheus !
Colton J.05/19/2017 13:57
Baby!!! Your hair is nothing but beautiful!!!!!!!
Pleszant D.05/19/2017 13:23
I love her natural beauty hair I have the same hair texture as her❤ cherish it it's very healthy natural and everything she wears it outstanding
Anthony M.05/19/2017 13:07
But who were the adults targeting this little girl? They aren't gonna just go away.
Mia K.05/19/2017 12:39
What does hair have to do with education??
Melissa B.05/19/2017 11:32
Her hair didn't stop her from getting her education. She has straight A's. Stop the madness. It's getting OVER THE TOP!
Jean A.05/19/2017 11:06
This is crazy that in 2017!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! We are still trying to make people feel different and lesser than????? How dare the ignorant people who will tell others to get their hair done when it is their natural texture!!!!! Relaxers are not being sold too much they are panicking!!!
Dianna G.05/19/2017 10:19
What's wrong if it was dreads it people mindset when will we learn as a sensible society black parents have to stand strong on black identity issues hats 🎩 off the these parents 👍🏽
Tia M.05/19/2017 09:07
Her hair is dreads tho its how it grows out of her head naturally f.o.h
ẞãby S.05/19/2017 07:02
Her parents are educated asf
Jai L.05/19/2017 04:36
So wrong. But glad it turned out well. Not to mention her hair is beautiful.
Hayley L.05/19/2017 03:48
The only dress code on hair is whether its clean and bug free!
Twayne B.05/19/2017 03:48
But white girls can wear colors & bs in they hair lol
Collin K.05/19/2017 03:33
White people have dreads?
Dee Y.05/19/2017 03:05
What's the schools phone number? What school she goes to?