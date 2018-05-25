back
Meet RBG — Feminist and Civil Rights Icon
Meet the Notorious R.B.G. (AKA. Ruth Bader Ginsburg) — feminist, civil rights icon, and one of only four women to ever serve as a Supreme Court Justice.
05/25/2018 7:00 PMupdated: 06/12/2019 3:15 PM
- 131.2k
- 1.3k
- 48
15 comments
Macy T.06/12/2018 06:10
she is killing it
Mohammed U.06/09/2018 02:53
Trupti Potdukhe
Mary W.06/08/2018 22:33
I would love to spend one day with her
Bonnie W.06/08/2018 16:30
She had to fight the gender discrimination.top in her class !! Love her!
Jose I.06/07/2018 19:53
Having gender equality would mean to give the same opportunities for both men and women to be in a position. Balancing it artificially will not work, specially with the rise of Liberal Arts majors or overall disinterest in politics among female population.
Julie M.06/07/2018 14:04
Love her and her brilliant mind and heart ❤️
Daniel O.06/06/2018 01:24
I lost intrest when i seen the word feminist. Man haters who live only the ruin the lives of the goid decent men of the world
Eric S.06/04/2018 01:26
The notorious RBG rules.
Emma C.05/26/2018 02:33
6
Jeannie C.05/26/2018 00:38
Need more women to balance things out
Robin P.05/25/2018 22:14
She needs to retire.
Ginger B.05/25/2018 20:09
Wanted to see the movie.
Bi B.05/25/2018 19:44
https://twitter.com/BIBIN67801271/status/1000093777493725184?s=19
Uzma M.05/25/2018 19:16
Remarkable lady.
Brut05/25/2018 18:42
Ruth Bader Ginsberg's story: