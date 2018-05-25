back

Meet RBG — Feminist and Civil Rights Icon

Meet the Notorious R.B.G. (AKA. Ruth Bader Ginsburg) — feminist, civil rights icon, and one of only four women to ever serve as a Supreme Court Justice.

05/25/2018 7:00 PMupdated: 06/12/2019 3:15 PM
  • 131.2k
  • 48

Politics

  1. The Life of Donald Trump Jr.

  2. Elizabeth Warren vs. Bernie Sanders

  3. The history of the Green New Deal

  4. The fight for paid family leave in America

  5. Obama vs. Trump: Athletes at the White House

  6. The ways Trump attacks the impeachment inquiry

15 comments

  • Macy T.
    06/12/2018 06:10

    she is killing it

  • Mohammed U.
    06/09/2018 02:53

    Trupti Potdukhe

  • Mary W.
    06/08/2018 22:33

    I would love to spend one day with her

  • Bonnie W.
    06/08/2018 16:30

    She had to fight the gender discrimination.top in her class !! Love her!

  • Jose I.
    06/07/2018 19:53

    Having gender equality would mean to give the same opportunities for both men and women to be in a position. Balancing it artificially will not work, specially with the rise of Liberal Arts majors or overall disinterest in politics among female population.

  • Julie M.
    06/07/2018 14:04

    Love her and her brilliant mind and heart ❤️

  • Daniel O.
    06/06/2018 01:24

    I lost intrest when i seen the word feminist. Man haters who live only the ruin the lives of the goid decent men of the world

  • Eric S.
    06/04/2018 01:26

    The notorious RBG rules.

  • Emma C.
    05/26/2018 02:33

    6

  • Jeannie C.
    05/26/2018 00:38

    Need more women to balance things out

  • Robin P.
    05/25/2018 22:14

    She needs to retire.

  • Ginger B.
    05/25/2018 20:09

    Wanted to see the movie.

  • Bi B.
    05/25/2018 19:44

    https://twitter.com/BIBIN67801271/status/1000093777493725184?s=19

  • Uzma M.
    05/25/2018 19:16

    Remarkable lady.

  • Brut
    05/25/2018 18:42

    Ruth Bader Ginsberg's story: