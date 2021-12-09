back
Meet the Old Gays: the unlikely TikTok stars
They're old, they're gay, and they're hilarious. Meet the Old Gays who are winning over the internet with their honest reactions to all things pop culture.
09/12/2021 7:58 PM
28 comments
Elaine K.5 days
I love these men they are so classy.
Patricia H.7 days
Love you lads
Yasmin H.09/19/2021 22:46
I just love them x
Gene F.09/18/2021 11:42
Live and let live, do you think anything else under heaven really matters? 🥰
Susan M.09/16/2021 22:58
I look forward to seeing the 4 of you wonderful men, and hearing your great stories....it never fails to make my day..❤
Maeu G.09/16/2021 11:39
us 🤗
Dick A.09/15/2021 10:04
Always wondered what ever happened to The Village People
Darren F.09/14/2021 12:19
My retirement plans have just changed! <3
Dennis M.09/13/2021 18:23
What a great idea, love them all!
Matt E.09/13/2021 16:29
Couple homophobes in here 🤣🤣🤣... grow up... 4 old guys having fun. Not a big deal. Get over it.
Brut09/13/2021 14:16
Anas H.09/13/2021 10:40
Wtf happen to this page , wtf is this
Michelle D.09/13/2021 08:10
I love Robert, he looks a blast. They all do really.
Tiffany C.09/13/2021 07:58
I love these guys!
Monika D.09/13/2021 07:18
Suprrr hlavně zdraví pánové 🇨🇿🌹🇨🇿❤
Mohammed A.09/13/2021 07:13
Everybody wants us to be their grandpa's?? 😂
Musumba K.09/13/2021 07:08
...ati sasa hawa wazee hukazana
Sp B.09/13/2021 06:51
Ihechiluru U.09/13/2021 03:18
Rubbish
Linda G.09/13/2021 01:16
You all are adorable!