Meet the Woman the Cherokee Nation Wants to Send to Congress
The Cherokee Nation is moving to send the first-ever sovereign Native American delegate to Congress, based on a stipulation in a nearly 200 year old treaty. Meet Kimberly Teehee, their nominee for a seat at the table.
On the way to equally represent in congress
Kimberly Teehee of the Cherokee Nation could be the first appointee by a Native American tribe to be a delegate in the U.S. House of Representatives. The Cherokee Nation’s right to appoint a delegate comes from the 1835 Treaty of New Echota — the same treaty that the U.S. used to forcibly remove the Cherokee from their ancestral lands in the Trail of Tears. Nearly 4,000 Cherokee citizens died during their removal. Representation in the House of Representatives was promised as part of the compensation. Now, the Cherokee Nation thinks it’s time for the U.S. to hold up its end of the deal.
“Our ancestors suffered greatly when they were forcibly removed from the east because of land cessions that were made in this treaty that was signed — the provision was put in there to make sure that Indian tribes had a voice in the House of Representatives so that these kinds of policies and actions will not take place any longer. It would be an historic thing to put a delegate into the House of Representatives, much like the U.S. territories of Guam, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, and Mariana Islands has delegates as well. We want people to want to do something historic for its indigenous population in this country internationally. It would be sending a wonderful message to the international community that this country lives up to its bargain ends and that it respects tribal rights and respects its treaties,” advocates Kimberly Teehee.
While a Cherokee Nation delegate wouldn’t vote on the House floor, they could vote in committees, introduce legislation, and engage in debate. With Congressional representatives like Deb Haaland (D-NM), Sharice Davids (D-KS), Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) and Tom Cole (R-OK) bringing more indigenous representation to Washington, Teehee says this is just the beginning.
43 comments
Audrey L.10/02/2019 17:54
Hallelujah! Please. The US has not fulfilled their end for 200y on This! It's past time to do the right thing
Roger M.10/02/2019 13:29
I agree, no cherokee wisdom no country wise!
Kathleen L.10/01/2019 00:01
WILL SHE HAVE A VOTE
Kathryn L.09/30/2019 17:41
Was sad to know no Native American guides. I have always had an affinity for all cultures Native American...have spiritual guides, though.
Andrea C.09/30/2019 14:55
It's about time...
Tom G.09/30/2019 14:20
Native Americans should have a seat at the table and be represented!
Jack C.09/29/2019 23:20
I hope she goes in as a Publican go we don't need another Democrat up there they'll brainwasher to
Sandy G.09/29/2019 19:23
good luck.
JD T.09/28/2019 20:20
why did it take so long ?
Genelle H.09/26/2019 21:08
Love my cherokee people?
Stacy H.09/25/2019 22:53
Im pretty sure there is a big push for open borders of the USA and moving to be subjected to more global control so im not sure how strengthening and trying to maintain an Indian Nation fits longterm into larger political forces.
Van C.09/25/2019 16:58
I totally agree
Allen S.09/25/2019 01:48
If think that giving government total control of your life try living on an "Indian " reservation. Also trusting Washington to keep its promises.
William H.09/24/2019 23:48
I agree with her. I'm of Tsalagi blood, as are many here in West Virginia. We're proud of our Cherokee heritage.
Helen C.09/24/2019 00:51
why stop at at a representative go all the way to president
Baarbara K.09/23/2019 21:21
I am all for it.
Pauline G.09/22/2019 19:09
We need people in Congress who will serve and fight for all the citizens of the US
Beverly H.09/21/2019 23:49
Wasn't there a Congresman or senator by the name of Ben Knighthorse he was native American . Seems like he now has a jewelry business .
Vickey H.09/21/2019 22:47
This is a good start👍
Ken E.09/20/2019 02:48
Great news at last in AMERICA!