back
Meet the youngest person in Congress, Madison Cawthorn
Dubbed the "Republican AOC," this 25-year-old congressman hopes to be a voice for millennial conservatives, but his past has drawn controversy… Meet Madison Cawthorn, the youngest member of Congress.
11/10/2020 1:58 PM
- New
17 comments
Cody M.40 minutes
AOC will eat him alive. I can't WAIT!
Connie B.an hour
well he sounds gross.
Marin D.an hour
❤🇺🇸🍀
Daniel S.an hour
Another racist using religion to divide.
Nevin S.an hour
LIES LIES LIES- a corrupt Lying Leftist Media- LIES
Danilo S.an hour
Please don't even compare this Hitler's fan boy to AOC... thanks 🙏
Karisa W.an hour
Let me get this straight. He is speaking up calling the sexual abuse allegations against him a conspiracy and he doesn’t like when anyone makes fun of disabled people? Didn’t Trump do both? Oh, let’s not forget that he said McCain wasn’t a war hero, also. Yet he supports Trump. I’m so confused.
Krstne C.an hour
People be jealous. Wait so people couldn't visit historic places now a days?
Ariana A.an hour
I heard he was drinking and driving because he was denied into the military and that's how he became paralyzed. Could be wrong. But lying comes easy for politicians.
Monique B.an hour
EVIL EVIL EVIL EVIL !!!!! PURE PRETTY EVIL !!!!!
Larry M.an hour
This is the guy who had visiting Hitler's getaway as something on his bucket list.
Alison W.an hour
Not compelling. Not inspiring. Just another bootlicker.
Hinemoa C.an hour
Did he get homeschooled or not? Lol how does he have 150 ex school mates
Vaniel B.an hour
Wow these people just be living lies!!
Cory K.an hour
He sounds like a dramatic car salesman, or a televangelist.
हर्ष व.an hour
Lots of love...both parties need new faces
Charity A.an hour
Nobody can go back and start a new beginning, but anyone can start today and make a new ending.