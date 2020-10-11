back

Meet the youngest person in Congress, Madison Cawthorn

Dubbed the "Republican AOC," this 25-year-old congressman hopes to be a voice for millennial conservatives, but his past has drawn controversy… Meet Madison Cawthorn, the youngest member of Congress.

11/10/2020 1:58 PM
17 comments

  • Cody M.
    40 minutes

    AOC will eat him alive. I can't WAIT!

  • Connie B.
    an hour

    well he sounds gross.

  • Marin D.
    an hour

    ❤🇺🇸🍀

  • Daniel S.
    an hour

    Another racist using religion to divide.

  • Nevin S.
    an hour

    LIES LIES LIES- a corrupt Lying Leftist Media- LIES

  • Danilo S.
    an hour

    Please don't even compare this Hitler's fan boy to AOC... thanks 🙏

  • Karisa W.
    an hour

    Let me get this straight. He is speaking up calling the sexual abuse allegations against him a conspiracy and he doesn’t like when anyone makes fun of disabled people? Didn’t Trump do both? Oh, let’s not forget that he said McCain wasn’t a war hero, also. Yet he supports Trump. I’m so confused.

  • Krstne C.
    an hour

    People be jealous. Wait so people couldn't visit historic places now a days?

  • Ariana A.
    an hour

    I heard he was drinking and driving because he was denied into the military and that's how he became paralyzed. Could be wrong. But lying comes easy for politicians.

  • Monique B.
    an hour

    EVIL EVIL EVIL EVIL !!!!! PURE PRETTY EVIL !!!!!

  • Larry M.
    an hour

    This is the guy who had visiting Hitler's getaway as something on his bucket list.

  • Alison W.
    an hour

    Not compelling. Not inspiring. Just another bootlicker.

  • Hinemoa C.
    an hour

    Did he get homeschooled or not? Lol how does he have 150 ex school mates

  • Vaniel B.
    an hour

    Wow these people just be living lies!!

  • Cory K.
    an hour

    He sounds like a dramatic car salesman, or a televangelist.

  • हर्ष व.
    an hour

    Lots of love...both parties need new faces

  • Charity A.
    an hour

    Nobody can go back and start a new beginning, but anyone can start today and make a new ending.

