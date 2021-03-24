back
Megan Rapinoe takes the battle for equal pay to Congress
"You want full stadiums? We filled them." U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe calls out the NCAA tournament and other gender disparities in women's sports on #EqualPayDay.
03/24/2021 9:02 PM
Jeremias J.10 minutes
Is not the same stamina and enthusiasm when watching them play, not saying that they suck, but there are levels on the competition. Men’s competition is completely viewed in almost every nation... can’t say the same for the opposite. They are great, but is not the same.
Joseph T.21 minutes
Lol clowns if you're not happy with your pay then get a job at McDonald's. You are making a living playing a game and a dam good living from what I can see and you are trying to win medals and championships for yourself not America lets be real you are not representing anyone other than yourself. So thank God you are able to do what you do BECAUSE of Americans if you don't like what you are being paid then quit and get a real job and let me know what you think.....
Rohith W.32 minutes
You are one of the finest in your league of game Now let me say some names of the finest mens football players Messi Ronalo Neymar And seriously you hope to be paid equally like them 😁😁, you see the awkwardness don't ya Please don't throw the hardwork card Giroud and Benzema are very much hardworking players, well known for their work rate, but they would never say they are equal to the names i said above This is football Not a movie, there are no fake masks. If you should be paid equally You must play much more or equally a higher quality of football than your men counterparts If that is achieved Ofcourse you can claim, until then THIS IS A JOKE
Pearce O.34 minutes
Omfg all the mansplaining and rationalization. You're all misogynist fools
Aaron M.an hour
Says the broad who kneels during our national anthem! Actions have reactions!
Calvin L.an hour
You could be and probably are under paid but, you do not bring in the revenue equal to men.
Oscar C.an hour
Equal pay. I would agree if it creates equal revenue, otherwise there is no league to play for. Example. USFL.
Adam J.an hour
You will get the same when you work the same , specially being quiet
Al R.an hour
Income in sports is based on the revenue that the league itself generates.... if your league generates little revenue then why would you expect to be paid otherwise? What’s so hard to understand about that?