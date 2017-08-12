Melania Trump "is a good kind of immigrant"

Would Melania Trump have gotten a visa under President Trump's new immigration plan?
11 comments
Walt M.08/13/2017 04:42
WHAT FOOLS>
Sharon C.08/13/2017 02:22
Pathetic
Jesús S.08/12/2017 16:15
Lol
Bill D.08/12/2017 16:07
Why does every human want to relocate to America? That is the first topic all countries should address.
Margie C.08/12/2017 15:54
No 💩
Antuán M.08/12/2017 15:15
So Trump's wife (the first lady) was here "illegally" working under an expired tourist visa? 🤔
Nevin S.08/12/2017 14:33
fake news
Ralph J.08/12/2017 14:30
They can shut up now.
Rachel B.08/12/2017 14:22
shes not white
Alexandre v.08/12/2017 14:07
Please. Visas are for poor people.
Joseph P.08/12/2017 14:05
NOPE!!!!!😂😂😂😂😂😂😂