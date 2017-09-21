Melania Trump's UN anti-bullying speech

Melania Trump gave an anti-bullying speech at the UN but seems like her husband didn't get the memo.
116 comments
Ny J.06/30/2018 17:38
Clearly can’t read
Edwin G.06/22/2018 12:43
Puta barata digo muy cara!!
Cara M.11/28/2017 07:46
First Lady Melanie Trump, obviously as just a citizen of Oklahoma I have no way to contact you via any of your Facebook pages etc. keep in mind the teenager victims of child porn, cyber bullying etc. Let me break it down simple- watch this 4 minute video of my 16 year old addressing the Edmond Public School Board in October this year on bullying prevention outlining his detailed personal story - without his Knowledge or convent a boy to a nude picture of him in the locker room a year ago, harbored it on his phone for over a year and then blackmailed him with it demanding money. All the police did was get parent consent to go through the suspect phone and only deleted the image out of the camera roll and the deleted photos- they never looked into what this boy did with my sons picture for the past year I can’t seem to post the 4 minute video on here- but anyone with a resource on how to get in touch with her would be greatly appreciated
Vanessa M.10/23/2017 15:39
This world is a joke 😂😂😂 Trumps president.. A strippers is the First Lady... Just a bunch of laughs 😂😂😂
Gregory S.10/19/2017 20:08
Isn't she foreigner her self.
Felicia M.10/19/2017 17:53
ashes to ashes dust to dust poofff.....get ready people.
Kayla S.10/17/2017 16:23
First off her voice . Second, she should just be quiet 😑�am
Julia B.10/17/2017 16:16
BITCH BYE
Robert B.10/17/2017 11:58
Anti-bullying...this is a fuckn joke..start with yr fuckn nasty husband ..remember he bullied the reporter that was disabled..fuckn comedy😡
Estelle D.10/17/2017 11:23
This family is is shameful.
Tiffany R.10/17/2017 10:54
Her own husband doesn't follow the golden rules!
Gerardo G.10/17/2017 05:23
Ta Ta Ta today Jr . Dumb bitch can't even speak English Lmfao
Nura A.09/29/2017 13:31
Shut your stupid mouth ,your accent annoying. that's when the hooker became the first lady .💩👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻
Sahara M.09/23/2017 04:42
She's dumb, so do here husband.
Irene B.09/22/2017 19:19
She doesn't even know what she is saying.
Lerone C.09/22/2017 17:39
Lol to his voters y'all in trouble too
Rey J.09/22/2017 17:05
She mean golden shower right
Jonathan C.09/22/2017 16:55
Is it just me or was she holding back tears? She looked so unhappy and I feel sorry for her. She deserves so much better.
Juan E.09/22/2017 16:28
also seriously
Oliver B.09/22/2017 15:35
Start with your husband.