Men Who Write Anti-Abortion Laws
Some of the most restrictive anti-abortion laws in America are written by men. These are the guys pushing the bills that are worrying pro-choice activists.👇
Jennifer Auer Jordan is an American lawyer and politician who has represented District 6 in the Georgia State Senate since December 15, 2017. She is a member of the Democratic Party.
Georgia state Sen. Jen Auer Jordan shared intimate details about her experience with her pregnancy in a dissent to Georgia's proposed "heartbeat" abortion bill, which would effectively ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected -- as early as six weeks into the pregnancy.
Restrictive anti-abortion laws are almost always written and signed by men. A fetal heartbeat bill bans abortion as soon as a heartbeat is detected — which is before most women know they’re pregnant. Georgia passed a heartbeat bill sponsored by Rep. Ed Setzler (R) and signed into law by his male constitute Gov. Brian Kemp (R). In Florida, men Rep. Mike Hill (R) Sen. Dennis Baxley (R) wrote heartbeat bills that male congressman Gov. Ron Desantis (R) pledged to sign. Senator in Kentucky Sen. Matt Castlen (R) wrote a heartbeat bill that male Sen. Damon Thayer (R) called a "priority."
Male politician Texas Rep. Briscoe Cain (R) co-wrote a heartbeat bill with these 4 men: Rep. Phil King (R), Rep. Dan Flynn (R), Rep. Tan Parker (R) and Rep. Rick Miller (R). Men Gov. Phil Bryant (R-MS) Jack Dalrymple (R-ND) and they have signed these heartbeat bills into law.
Female Rep. Jen Jordan (D-GA) “Let me be clear. If you shirk the most basic duties you have to protect the fundamental rights of women today, then no doubt the women of this state will reclaim their rights after they have claimed your seats.”
The problem is, that the consequences of these male politcians go far beyond abortion. This affects every decision that women make in their lives and basically relegates them, in Georgia, at least the women, to second class citizen status.
Brut.
26 comments
Cory S.05/02/2019 12:27
PURGE....
Fernando N.05/01/2019 21:12
I agree a woman's perspective is critical to the process, but I don't believe in discrediting an elected representatives perspective purely because of their gender.
Kathy G.05/01/2019 12:02
No one is for abortion but we all need to be for the right to choice
Bobbie S.05/01/2019 04:26
The bottom line is "THOU SHALL NOT KILL". Human life is sacred according God. Someday those who sentenced these helpless, defenseless and innocent babies to death will themselves be sentenced to death. An eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth. With the measure you use, it will be measured back to you! Fan hongge!!
Kidd M.05/01/2019 02:24
This is just sad
Timothy A.05/01/2019 01:48
If you want to make your own choices concerning your body.....THEN CHOOSE TO USE EFFECTIVE BIRTH CONTROL!!!!!! You say it's your body and your choice as a woman....ok.... what if the baby (yes....baby....not a little glob of cells!) Is female??????
Joe G.04/30/2019 23:37
Her body fine but what about babies rights
Fernando N.04/30/2019 22:48
So are we all equal? or can legislation only be written by those it affects?
Debra F.04/30/2019 20:35
Fighting to slaughter your future children because you know that you can't keep them shut is disgusting.
Erick T.04/30/2019 19:23
En el vientre materno
Erick T.04/30/2019 19:22
Lo que debe darle coraje es precisamente que sean hombres en vez de mujeres quienes peleen para proteger a los niños
Maria M.04/30/2019 14:36
If you can prove that the heartbeat is not a human life then you have a case against how awful this might be. But are those men right in saving lives....many of those lives being women?
John K.04/30/2019 12:08
Murder is not a woman's right. It's murder.
Michael C.04/30/2019 11:14
Maybe it’s time to retire to a country where you will get excellent universal health care, low crime, cheaper housing, no death penalty, no school shootings and one of the longest life expectancies on the planet. Come to Madrid, Spain! We can help you realize this dream. How? Through the retirement residence program. We have lived in Spain for over 28 years and we will help you every step of the way from the hotel where you first stay, the apartment you rent or buy, finalizing your residence card and getting your universal health coverage.
Bryan W.04/30/2019 10:52
Your body your choice, but im not paying for it.
Esther F.04/30/2019 08:39
We have determined that life ends when the heart stops beating. Therefore, life has definitely begun when the heart starts beating!!!! Killing a beating heart baby is MURDER.
Darol H.04/30/2019 01:55
No man on this planet, has the right to decide a woman's health issues. Especially, Republican men. They're all pathetic human garbage.
Marjorie D.04/30/2019 01:40
Bullies and hinder holes.
James L.04/29/2019 22:44
More women in Congress....then write laws to castrate the men!
Dixie M.04/29/2019 15:46
Perhaps, the women should present a bill that says, when any woman is convicted of having an abortion after the heart beat is heard, the father should be castrated. This won't pass but it might put the mickey in a few of those smug white men.