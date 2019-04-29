Men Who Write Anti-Abortion Laws

Jennifer Auer Jordan is an American lawyer and politician who has represented District 6 in the Georgia State Senate since December 15, 2017. She is a member of the Democratic Party.

Georgia state Sen. Jen Auer Jordan shared intimate details about her experience with her pregnancy in a dissent to Georgia's proposed "heartbeat" abortion bill, which would effectively ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected -- as early as six weeks into the pregnancy.

Restrictive anti-abortion laws are almost always written and signed by men. A fetal heartbeat bill bans abortion as soon as a heartbeat is detected — which is before most women know they’re pregnant. Georgia passed a heartbeat bill sponsored by Rep. Ed Setzler (R) and signed into law by his male constitute Gov. Brian Kemp (R). In Florida, men Rep. Mike Hill (R) Sen. Dennis Baxley (R) wrote heartbeat bills that male congressman Gov. Ron Desantis (R) pledged to sign. Senator in Kentucky Sen. Matt Castlen (R) wrote a heartbeat bill that male Sen. Damon Thayer (R) called a "priority."

Male politician Texas Rep. Briscoe Cain (R) co-wrote a heartbeat bill with these 4 men: Rep. Phil King (R), Rep. Dan Flynn (R), Rep. Tan Parker (R) and Rep. Rick Miller (R). Men Gov. Phil Bryant (R-MS) Jack Dalrymple (R-ND) and they have signed these heartbeat bills into law.

Female Rep. Jen Jordan (D-GA) “Let me be clear. If you shirk the most basic duties you have to protect the fundamental rights of women today, then no doubt the women of this state will reclaim their rights after they have claimed your seats.”

The problem is, that the consequences of these male politcians go far beyond abortion. This affects every decision that women make in their lives and basically relegates them, in Georgia, at least the women, to second class citizen status.

