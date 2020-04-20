Merkel vs. Trump on reopening the economy
Trump has given plenty of information if you have been following along. It’s common sense to keep things clean and wash your hands!
Oh dear.... this so clearly illustrates the difference between a leader that understands the science and the mathematics of the spread of a pandemic and one who just talks in meaningless catchphrases.
God bless
Trump. What an idiot.
Merkel ruined Germany
Trump is awesome. Trump 2020!!!
To much Angela You are so onto it..40.000 dead in America not good..You take care..and of your people...God bless Germany💗💖💕💞
How Germany handled the pandemic is totally admirable, while trump is just busy in blaming other for his own faults
At least the German Chancellor was on top while I have to listen first with relevant coherent speeches quite tired listening to redundancy & quite im back to USSR speeches with Covid19 SMH my Lawd help us lol
the man is so superficial, unspecific and focused on economy and not giving any clues on how he's planning on beating this pandemic.
Just like always. The Trumpster is talking nothing but BS. Smh.
I wish we had a capable, intelligent, prudent, compassionate Leader, like Angela Merkel. Instead we have an insane, psychopathic, narcissistic racist.
Well you have to understand he's not a doctor 🙄🤔😉🤣🤣🤣
I'm addressing Trump's statement around 1:45...
Where 30% of our country has not recorded any new cases in 7 days.
Number-wise I believe him. But think of the counties that aren't testing.
Also, I live in North Dakota. Some of our counties have less people in it than cows. Slope county has 763 people in it. Of course you're not going to find many cases there, if any. Think of Wyoming and some of us very rural states that are larger sizes states that have nobody living in them. We're a huge country. Texas is a little larger than the entire country of France.
So don't wave victory flags to that quite yet. Just because 30% of the country isn't recording new cases, we should be seeing as to why. No testing and low population centers.
German and US comparison is completely insane,as they are completely opposite size economies,US state Montana is even bigger then Germany
Thank you Mr President Trump for all you are doing for our country
😡IDIOT! Putting millions of us at risk.
Difference between a PRESIDENT and a 🤡🤡🤡(Trump)
Definitely not on the same page!!!!
Yup,looks like Blind Soothsayer was right, definitely the last President of the USA.
