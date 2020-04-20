back

Merkel vs. Trump on reopening the economy

Two heads of state, two ways of reopening the economy. German chancellor Angela Merkel versus U.S. President Donald Trump.

04/20/2020 9:11 PM
27 comments

  • Eme M.
    10 minutes

    Trump has given plenty of information if you have been following along. It’s common sense to keep things clean and wash your hands!

  • Caroline O.
    11 minutes

    Oh dear.... this so clearly illustrates the difference between a leader that understands the science and the mathematics of the spread of a pandemic and one who just talks in meaningless catchphrases.

  • Taran K.
    16 minutes

    God bless

  • Dawna H.
    19 minutes

    Trump. What an idiot.

  • Eugene M.
    22 minutes

    Merkel ruined Germany

  • Wayne C.
    23 minutes

    Trump is awesome. Trump 2020!!!

  • Mally K.
    28 minutes

    To much Angela You are so onto it..40.000 dead in America not good..You take care..and of your people...God bless Germany💗💖💕💞

  • Ammara A.
    28 minutes

    How Germany handled the pandemic is totally admirable, while trump is just busy in blaming other for his own faults

  • Renfebron R.
    29 minutes

    At least the German Chancellor was on top while I have to listen first with relevant coherent speeches quite tired listening to redundancy & quite im back to USSR speeches with Covid19 SMH my Lawd help us lol

  • Simon L.
    29 minutes

    the man is so superficial, unspecific and focused on economy and not giving any clues on how he's planning on beating this pandemic.

  • Stefanie F.
    31 minutes

    Just like always. The Trumpster is talking nothing but BS. Smh.

  • John B.
    33 minutes

    I wish we had a capable, intelligent, prudent, compassionate Leader, like Angela Merkel. Instead we have an insane, psychopathic, narcissistic racist.

  • Jaime L.
    34 minutes

    Well you have to understand he's not a doctor 🙄🤔😉🤣🤣🤣

  • Wm L.
    35 minutes

    I'm addressing Trump's statement around 1:45... Where 30% of our country has not recorded any new cases in 7 days. Number-wise I believe him. But think of the counties that aren't testing. Also, I live in North Dakota. Some of our counties have less people in it than cows. Slope county has 763 people in it. Of course you're not going to find many cases there, if any. Think of Wyoming and some of us very rural states that are larger sizes states that have nobody living in them. We're a huge country. Texas is a little larger than the entire country of France. So don't wave victory flags to that quite yet. Just because 30% of the country isn't recording new cases, we should be seeing as to why. No testing and low population centers.

  • Saad M.
    40 minutes

    German and US comparison is completely insane,as they are completely opposite size economies,US state Montana is even bigger then Germany

  • Tammy S.
    40 minutes

    Thank you Mr President Trump for all you are doing for our country

  • Evelyn T.
    41 minutes

    😡IDIOT! Putting millions of us at risk.

  • Ricxy Z.
    41 minutes

    Difference between a PRESIDENT and a 🤡🤡🤡(Trump)

  • Vanessa V.
    42 minutes

    Definitely not on the same page!!!!

  • Yohaan D.
    42 minutes

    Yup,looks like Blind Soothsayer was right, definitely the last President of the USA.