back
Michelle Obama's Advice to Parents
"Value her voice and let her speak." Michelle Obama talks about the strong values instilled by her parents that she embraces as a mom. (via Brut UK)
01/06/2019 2:58 PMupdated: 08/24/2020 10:17 AM
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
24 comments
Haque S.01/23/2019 10:56
brother bhabhi now you are you company my shelter you anything problem video talking you more you think my dream thank you brother you bhabhi god you're right now secured girl you very nice good night disconnect video your prom this lady your video your talking memory card video workout man lady working More market
Dania L.01/22/2019 01:47
Awesome, ladie 😀
Liz J.01/18/2019 05:57
HAPPY HAPPY HAPPY!!!!!!! BIRTHDAY 1ST. LADY MICHELLE OBAMA, 4EVR & EVER 😊 🎂
Bo H.01/17/2019 22:16
Who's this dude?
Pamela A.01/16/2019 00:41
Deep love it Michelle
Chiara G.01/10/2019 19:52
She's amazing. I wish I had parents like these
Brianna A.01/10/2019 16:35
I miss her, such a intelligent woman who raised a beautiful family. Her words are so important and she uses her platform so well to help us all learn.
William G.01/09/2019 19:34
Why don't you and your husband just go away
Hugo N.01/09/2019 00:05
Amazing lovesong of an adult daughter towards her mother about very important facts of life . About how to keep important boundries alive and value them and put them to good use . Now she is a strong and confident women who knows axactly what she wants . Very good .
Aaron G.01/07/2019 20:49
I'll always Love you mrs. Michelle Obama🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤💯🙏🏾😇👍🏿❗ God bless our world for having Uooooo as a great voice....
Ray G.01/07/2019 18:11
Good speaker...But not reallity... Tell them what they want to hear... IT worked for her Husband....FAKE PEOPLE.....
Emma G.01/07/2019 12:42
love this
Susan P.01/07/2019 12:00
Great person.
Thao N.01/07/2019 10:46
Monkey
Saima B.01/07/2019 04:05
for Saarah 😎
Virginia D.01/07/2019 02:47
Amen!
Timothy D.01/07/2019 01:25
This is what real journalism looks like folks.
Helen A.01/07/2019 00:35
I wish she would run for office.
Carolien M.01/06/2019 21:39
, heel mooi😘
Royce R.01/06/2019 20:31
Ask me if I care what she has to say!