Michelle Obama Shares Details About Her Childhood
"We may not have much but we have values." Michelle Obama has not forgotten where she came from. She says she owes her success, above all, to the education that her parents gave her.
04/18/2019 5:07 PM
- 42.0k
- 730
- 62
55 comments
Michael H.05/01/2019 02:04
yawning and vomiting
Sharon H.04/30/2019 14:30
Can't stand to look at him and never never never listen to it
Zoila T.04/30/2019 13:29
A Real and true First Lady.
Kathy V.04/30/2019 02:52
Can’t stand her
Kay H.04/30/2019 01:37
Lol
Maggie L.04/30/2019 00:24
Go away
Sandra S.04/30/2019 00:18
Is that a pajama top she is wearing. Faker.....
Vicki T.04/29/2019 21:56
Nobody cares
Loida R.04/29/2019 19:47
Classy Lady best former first Lady.
Inge M.04/29/2019 18:52
Now she is a Role model and beautiful
Patti L.04/29/2019 18:27
My grandparents were refugees from the Mexican Revolution... didn't have much formal education but were the most honorable people I ever knew... they worked hard, paid their taxes on time as well as any bill, raised 4 daughters and 2 sons to adulthood along with guidance for their grandchildren, they weren't rich in terms of money but instilled many of their values in my family.... we weren't raised in glass towers but we were taught manners and respect for others
Marylou V.04/29/2019 17:46
Puke
Inge M.04/29/2019 12:51
Glenna W.04/29/2019 03:43
😡😡😡😡😡
Diane B.04/28/2019 17:42
People of all colors have these things.
Kathy T.04/28/2019 02:00
And she lost it all! Who goes to law school to lose their license! Crazy witch!
Nora V.04/27/2019 18:03
Brilliant lady!
Alice T.04/27/2019 16:54
A real and true First Lady .
Nikki N.04/27/2019 16:39
She always have reminded me of ur aunt Wilma The way she speaks the facial expressions.. everything. I love her
Carmen A.04/27/2019 13:12
Great 👍👍👍❤️❤️❤️