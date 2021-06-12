back
Michigan lawmaker on tackling gun violence
“Children are killing children. If you’re not going to do anything, then get out of the way so that some of us can.” After the Oxford shooting, this Michigan lawmaker wants her legislature to finally tackle gun violence.
12/06/2021 11:58 PM
- New
And even more
- 3:42
Michigan lawmaker on tackling gun violence
- 4:39
How lapis lazuli is funding the Taliban
- 4:26
20 years of politicians saying we need gun control
- 3:20
Ilhan Omar calls out anti-Muslim hate after receiving death threat
- 5:14
Why vaccine nationalism is a threat to millions
- 2:53
Senator calls out Republicans' "sanctity of life" message
1 comment
Bernadine N.30 minutes
American ancestors used guns because they were defending themselves against those whose land they stole by force. American ancestors needed guns to keep stolen people in place to build America. Americans need guns because they are terrified of what they think they might lose. It’s time to be courageous.