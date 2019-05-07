Middle Schooler Asks Beto O’Rourke About Gun Control

An emotional middle school asked Beto O’Rourke about his plans for school safety.

O’Rourke joins other 2020 candidates who are now tougher on gun-control than ever before. O’Rourke laid out three steps he would take to curtail gun violence. The school girl states asks what actions towards solutions are being taken to protect her fellow classmates from this epidemic? Society is becoming numb to children being slaughtered. Victims and survivors aren’t just numbers. They are human beings. There has been little to no effort put forth by the government to protect schools, youth, and teachers from these disgusting acts of violence that is becoming an epidemic in America.

“Almost one week ago there was a school shooting at U.N.C. Charlotte in North Carolina. Riley Howell died protecting his peers from the shooter. Unfortunately, the death of students and faculty aren’t the only problems going on. Surviving a school shooting can give victims PTSD and survivor’s guilt.

“You’re forcing people in power to do the right thing right now. You’re right, there’s no reason, no explained reason that we lose more than 30,000 of our fellow Americans to gun violence every year. And there is a way for us to change this. Those states that adopted universal background checks without exceptions have seen a near 50 percent reduction in gun violence. As president, I want to make sure that we do this for every state, every single person with weapons of war, or the derivatives of weapons of war. These were weapons that were designed, engineered solely by the United States military because they’re really good at killing people very effectively, very efficiently, and in very great numbers. That’s exactly what they do. When those weapons are trained against defenseless human beings, people, kids in our schools… the results are as you just described.”

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke says his personal use and ownership of firearms taught him the responsibility of having guns and can help bridge politically fraught discussions about gun control in the U.S. The former Texas congressman told The Associated Press in an interview Sunday in Las Vegas that he inherited guns belonging to his great uncle, who had taught him how to handle a firearm responsibly. He says he and his wife, Amy, who grew up on a New Mexico ranch and used guns, made sure their children also knew how to safely handle firearms.

O'Rourke said he'd like to use his personal experience and the traditions of gun ownership in his home state of Texas to "lead the country on sensible gun safety policy" that reduces violence.

Brut.