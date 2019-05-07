Middle Schooler Asks Beto O’Rourke About Gun Control
An emotional middle schooler in Iowa asked presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke how he plans to keep students safe from school shootings. He laid out a three-step plan.
O’Rourke joins other 2020 candidates who are now tougher on gun-control than ever before. O’Rourke laid out three steps he would take to curtail gun violence. The school girl states asks what actions towards solutions are being taken to protect her fellow classmates from this epidemic? Society is becoming numb to children being slaughtered. Victims and survivors aren’t just numbers. They are human beings. There has been little to no effort put forth by the government to protect schools, youth, and teachers from these disgusting acts of violence that is becoming an epidemic in America.
“Almost one week ago there was a school shooting at U.N.C. Charlotte in North Carolina. Riley Howell died protecting his peers from the shooter. Unfortunately, the death of students and faculty aren’t the only problems going on. Surviving a school shooting can give victims PTSD and survivor’s guilt.
“You’re forcing people in power to do the right thing right now. You’re right, there’s no reason, no explained reason that we lose more than 30,000 of our fellow Americans to gun violence every year. And there is a way for us to change this. Those states that adopted universal background checks without exceptions have seen a near 50 percent reduction in gun violence. As president, I want to make sure that we do this for every state, every single person with weapons of war, or the derivatives of weapons of war. These were weapons that were designed, engineered solely by the United States military because they’re really good at killing people very effectively, very efficiently, and in very great numbers. That’s exactly what they do. When those weapons are trained against defenseless human beings, people, kids in our schools… the results are as you just described.”
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke says his personal use and ownership of firearms taught him the responsibility of having guns and can help bridge politically fraught discussions about gun control in the U.S. The former Texas congressman told The Associated Press in an interview Sunday in Las Vegas that he inherited guns belonging to his great uncle, who had taught him how to handle a firearm responsibly. He says he and his wife, Amy, who grew up on a New Mexico ranch and used guns, made sure their children also knew how to safely handle firearms.
O'Rourke said he'd like to use his personal experience and the traditions of gun ownership in his home state of Texas to "lead the country on sensible gun safety policy" that reduces violence.
44 comments
Jeremy B.05/31/2019 15:22
When the weapons are trained?? Weapons dont need training you just pull the trigger people need training to kill other people....... Like really.. no i agree with background checks and everything but schools are gonna have to do more than Locking the doors to the class room and hiding around the corner.. take some of the veterans that dont have a job put them in the school like security. It wont change much but its a start at least
Misty S.05/29/2019 02:22
Thank you for bringing up Texas when was their last school shooting?
Rafael H.05/29/2019 00:17
Why is he talking to individuals who cannot vote and by the way; No law is going to stop a person who wants to commit a crime. One with a criminal record cannot purchase a firearm at any store or gun show.
Rachel S.05/28/2019 01:09
GUN CONTROL DOESNT STOP CRIMINALS FROM DEALING ILLEGAL FIREARMS OR CRIMINALS FROM BUYING THEM. What schools need are armed law enforcement present on the premises. And no, one police liaison isn’t cutting it. Do i think it should be an armed veteran? Not necessarily. They could have PTSD and that wouldn’t end very well in some cases. Legal gun owners in the US possess millions of firearms. If WE were the problem.. y’all would know about it.
Abrianny R.05/26/2019 18:44
The problem are the bullys 🤷🏻♀️
Yomary N.05/26/2019 05:05
¡¡No voy a excusar a estoy chicos!! PERO, en general la gran mayoría de los que cometen "school shooting" Son jóvenes que han pasado por mucho bullying en la misma institución o problemas en el hogar. Por ende, comencemos por combatir el bullying en las escuelas y a no obviar una situación cuando claramente se puede ver que hay un niño pasando por una situación, ya sea en el hogar o en la institución. Al igual se puede hacer programas para que los padres interactúen más con sus hijos para así reforzar su relación y que los jóvenes no se sientan como un 0 a la izquierda. Pq son jóvenes que quieren ser escuchados y sienten que haciendo ese acto tan horrible es cómo único los escucharán.
Gilbert H.05/25/2019 21:26
Beeto would be the first one out the room if a shooter came in
Rizel M.05/24/2019 11:39
so why dont you stop looking for protection and try protecting other students from being bullied so that they dont want to end up killing everyone... just saying...
Cory F.05/23/2019 23:34
Folks ther is no doubt that the Democrats are behind these shootings
Leatitoa M.05/23/2019 22:02
Guns aren't the problem. PEOPLE ARE THE PROBLEM......Do you blame the "PEN/PENCIL if you're stupid?!??? Do blame the CAR if you crash into a crowd of people!??? Do you blame the CHORD/WIRE/ROPE if a person is strangled to death!??? NO!.....so why then do people blame the gun and NOT THE SHOOTER!!!!???? 🤔😎 it's sad what happened. But EMOTIONS CLOUD JUDGMENT.
Leatitoa M.05/23/2019 21:50
Question? Has anyone found out why those White boys decided to wake up and make the decision to go shoot up a school????
Rose G.05/21/2019 16:23
... this (schools shotting) only happens in USA... i mean, im from Puerto Rico and here there criminality, daily horribles acts of violence as in others countries around the world, but something happens in USA
Leila C.05/21/2019 00:33
DEFINETELY, NOT ENOUGH!!!
Hiram A.05/20/2019 09:19
Last time I checked terrorist dont use registered guns
Antonio V.05/19/2019 10:50
Notice, school shootings dont happen in Black communities and its NOT because there is a lack of guns. It doesn't happen in Asian communities or Hispanic communities. It doesn't happen in Jewish communities or Muslim communities. If you really want to stop school shootings, YOU ARE GOING TO HAVE TO BE HONEST ABOUT THE PROBLEM. The problem is NOT guns. Gun control is just liberals being so overly politically correct that they cant call out their own "politically" opposed brothers, uncles, fathers, and cousins on their own privilege and supremacy. If Beto was to be HONEST with those kids and their fears, he would tell them, DIRECTLY, the problem isn't guns but the kid sitting next to you, his parents, his community's influences, his lack of upbringing, etc etc etc. Gun control cant solve the problem. The truth is a good start toward solutions.
Syramad V.05/18/2019 18:40
Jodia politiquería. Jugando con la vida de los demás mientras ellos ganan más votos para estar arriba
Mary J.05/16/2019 10:12
Her question wasn't truly answered. What is he going to do to help keep schools safer.. How about letting teachers and staff carry? But only if they choose to be. And has been through some training. Gun safety is always number 1. Hey what about more security at schools? I'm sure there are PLENTY of veterans that would love to protect our schools. Instead of government and society forgetting about our vets that are either homeless or struggling after they are released from service, give them a job that we KNOW they can do.
Michael J.05/12/2019 18:17
Bunch bored looking kids to me.
Victoria N.05/11/2019 23:57
Wonder how much they paid that girl to do that.
April C.05/10/2019 02:50
this is sad the this is how our kids are feeling. instead of being joyful and excited, they are now scared and terrified if they might be one of those who dont make it out. we need to protect our children.