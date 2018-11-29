back
Midterms Could Produce Many Firsts for U.S.
The first black governor of Florida, first Native American congresswoman — this year's general election could produce many firsts for the United States.
11/06/2018 6:01 PMupdated: 03/20/2019 7:29 PM
38 comments
Abdus S.11/29/2018 00:54
We want a creative, developed and happy world! For the next generation. Best wishes to all.
Bheshraj G.11/27/2018 07:26
Saidur R.11/23/2018 18:58
Rayan K.11/23/2018 03:45
Thun K.11/22/2018 20:00
Mamadou M.11/21/2018 19:38
Sukhi D.11/15/2018 01:26
Bendjama A.11/14/2018 19:02
নানা ভ.11/11/2018 02:43
Katie R.11/08/2018 06:26
Alina M.11/07/2018 13:55
Seems like one party has all to provoke the sentiments of every minority group. Y'all are so divided i promise, like y'all Americans 🤣🤣🤣 anyone can come and promise to secure you against the others and you would be convinced to so whatever for them. Maybe this time it's only beneficial for u guys and maybe it would only bring the good fortune to the land of America but on the whole this kinda vulnerability could be cashed by real burglar
Kristine J.11/07/2018 08:03
this is the real Americans..mixed and hot pot of race, gender and culture. its what the real American dream is. and not the pure white Americans which we all know were ancestors too of European immigrants. hoping for better governance and equality to them.👍💪
Alex J.11/07/2018 07:47
Sal S.11/07/2018 02:09
You can literally hear the arteries of 1000’s of old white men gardening as you watch and read!
Judith M.11/06/2018 23:29
Cortez is an anti-Semite.
Barbara F.11/06/2018 22:16
I’m so hopeful right now
Timothy D.11/06/2018 19:56
Voting for someone because they arent white or because they are a woman is just as dumb as voting for someone because they are white or a man. Identity politics is dumb, and if America decides to go down this route of supposed virtue signaling then I'll be glad when it all comes apart. Americans are dumb, our elections are decieded by politcal ads and idiots in swing states and if we are willing to vote for someone simply because of their identity, then i seriously hope we suffer for our idiocy. And btw, if you decide how you're going to vote based on a political ad, do yourself and your country a favor by not voting, because if thats the case, then you're too much of an idiot for your vote to do any good, you dont need to "get out and vote" what you need to do is get educated before you do so so you dont make the world a worse place than it was before. You know how many fools literally paved the way to hell based on their supposed virtue and good intentions? Well if you think that you're an exception to that basic fact of human history, then you're more of fool than you could ever imagine.
Brut11/06/2018 19:43
Oprah visited Georgia to campaign for Stacy Abrahms, who, if she wins, will become the first black female governor in the history of the United States.
Beresford G.11/06/2018 19:21
You mean when they win.
Patty D.11/06/2018 18:58
One can only hope