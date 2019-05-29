Migrant Children Are Dying in U.S. Custody

Migrant Children Dying in U.S. Custody

Carlos Gregorio Hernandez Vasquez died in U.S. custody on May 20, 2019 — shortly after crossing the southern border. He left Guatemala for the U.S. to try to help his family at 16. His dream was to help us, help his family, and his brother who has special needs. He liked music, he shared it with us in church. He was the bass player who played with all the guys, that’s why today the community is left very sad by what happened. His father is now pleading for the United States to return his son’s body to the family.

Hernandez Vasquez was in Border Patrol custody when he was diagnosed with influenza. He was found unresponsive the following day. His childhood friend, Hector, Remembers him.

Since September 2018, 6 migrant children have died In U.S. custody or soon after being released. This has raised concerns over conditions migrants are facing in detention centers. Their ages ranged from 2 ½ to 16 years old. Five of the children who died were from Guatemala and one was from El Salvador. After two deaths in December, U.S. Border Patrol started ordering medical checks for all children in custody.

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus is calling on Congress and the Justice Department to investigate the deaths — citing a lack of answers from the Trump administration.

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D- TX) concludes with “This should set off many alarms. Prior to the Trump Administration, CBP had not had a child die on their watch for over a decade. But now, under the Trump Administration, we’re seeing a pattern of death.”

Brut.