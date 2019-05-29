Migrant Children Are Dying in U.S. Custody
Since September 2018, 6 migrant children have died either in U.S. custody or shortly after being released — Brut spoke to one of the families in Guatemala.
Migrant Children Dying in U.S. Custody
Carlos Gregorio Hernandez Vasquez died in U.S. custody on May 20, 2019 — shortly after crossing the southern border. He left Guatemala for the U.S. to try to help his family at 16. His dream was to help us, help his family, and his brother who has special needs. He liked music, he shared it with us in church. He was the bass player who played with all the guys, that’s why today the community is left very sad by what happened. His father is now pleading for the United States to return his son’s body to the family.
Hernandez Vasquez was in Border Patrol custody when he was diagnosed with influenza. He was found unresponsive the following day. His childhood friend, Hector, Remembers him.
Since September 2018, 6 migrant children have died In U.S. custody or soon after being released. This has raised concerns over conditions migrants are facing in detention centers. Their ages ranged from 2 ½ to 16 years old. Five of the children who died were from Guatemala and one was from El Salvador. After two deaths in December, U.S. Border Patrol started ordering medical checks for all children in custody.
The Congressional Hispanic Caucus is calling on Congress and the Justice Department to investigate the deaths — citing a lack of answers from the Trump administration.
Rep. Joaquin Castro (D- TX) concludes with “This should set off many alarms. Prior to the Trump Administration, CBP had not had a child die on their watch for over a decade. But now, under the Trump Administration, we’re seeing a pattern of death.”
34 comments
Tommy R.06/29/2019 20:30
Stop breaking the law
Nancy F.06/28/2019 17:55
Politicians always take advantage of tragedies and misfortune...hope this father gets his son back. At least he knows where his son ended up. There are many people who’ve lost family members chasing the American dream and never find them, neither dead nor alive. 🙏🏼May God have mercy.
Josephine T.06/24/2019 19:51
So sad, may God bring him home to his family
Connie W.06/20/2019 11:09
So sorry but it's really not our fault
Michael P.06/19/2019 15:52
Fact is several central American embassy's as well as Mexico have several locations where individuals can apply for asylum in the US. There is a reason they wanted to reach the border.
Jim H.06/19/2019 15:42
dislike very much, very offensive
Marichu G.06/19/2019 06:35
THE MAGIC WORD "ILLEGAL" entry or "ILLEGAL" immigrants. DO NOT use this scenario in a twisted way for crying out loud. I was A LEGAL IMMIGRANT in UNITED STATES and after 3 years living in this beautiful country THE USCIS granted me with US CITIZENSHIP and up to this day I am happily living here. Follow the rules, follow the law of the US's LAND and everything will fall into its proper places. ILLEGAL is AGAINST THE LAW. ILLEGAL IS ILLEGAL period!
Deborah C.06/18/2019 23:12
The whole stories are not being told. You know we all take risk when we try extreme challenges.
Phillip F.06/16/2019 01:34
They are not migrants. Sad they perished. Custody is not evidence of cause and effect. Many of those who enter the US unlawfully have preexisting health issues. Who is responsible? The families, and Mexico.
Christine D.06/14/2019 05:50
Wow these comments are sickening. Its pointless to argue with this total lack of empathy for loss of life. No excuse whatsoever. So sorry to the families who lost someone they love so senselessly
Susan D.06/09/2019 03:02
why are people trying to make these people to be martyrs, they are doing it for their own personal gain and why do these families out the blame on the United States when they send and or drag their children to America
Manuel L.06/08/2019 13:49
It's a long way from Guatemala to U.S.A he couldn't have stopped in any other country in between..why?
Anna B.06/08/2019 13:00
I have no sympathy for any of these illegals.
Jeroldine H.06/06/2019 16:26
Oh, so, ok, if one of those coyote runners rape & kill him (them) is that our fault too? Take risks, get consequence. I'm so over this, smh. Come the legal way, like HONEST TRUSTWORTHY CITIZENS THAT WE NEED.
Karen M.06/04/2019 16:41
Stop breaking the law by entering illegally! These children are being used and abused by their own families and counties!! Why not spend the time and energy making their own country safe and livable?
Mark C.06/02/2019 02:13
That's a good argument for. File asylum on line. Leave a number.A Rep will call you when you are approved..
Jeffery M.06/01/2019 21:34
I don't really care about people coming in to America illegally they broke the law and put kids in harm's way
Billie R.06/01/2019 18:38
STAY HOME DONT COME TO OUR COUNTRY ILLEGALLY. BY ILLEGALS COMING IN TO OUR COUNTRY SO MANY AMERICAN PEOPLE HAVE LOST FAMILY MEMBERS DUE TO BEING MURDERED BY ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS. STOP COMING OVER ILLEGALLY !!!!!!
Josephine B.06/01/2019 16:31
Parents should not let children come here alone..... come in legally please save young lives.
Eugene M.05/30/2019 13:41
Blame the parents for this.