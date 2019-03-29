Hundreds of migrant families are being held in a parking lot under a bridge in El Paso, Texas — and immigration advocates are outraged.
92 comments
Mike H.04/07/2019 14:58
Donde su casa? Hasta la vista, no mas ilicitos aqui.
Brenda Y.04/03/2019 15:50
That’s almost out of Texas! Just like roaches....
Tony L.04/02/2019 16:59
Put them in a hotel, yea right
Sylvan M.04/02/2019 12:17
Nobody told these people to come here! Blame those who lied to them!
Emma S.04/02/2019 05:12
Take a family in
Ruby M.04/02/2019 04:12
Tell them to line their cars up and give them a ride back home,
Ruby M.04/02/2019 03:59
By CT. BetoVoters
Ruby M.04/02/2019 03:55
Charge them far a parking space,
Tom S.04/02/2019 00:35
They aren't migrants they are illegals that tried to break the law and jump in front of the line. Throw the leeches into a container and ship them back...
Rugading S.04/01/2019 23:49
These should be a good chance for democrate to win, Grant all the assylum citizensip so that they can only vote for democrate, when the number of imigrant including through assylum overtake the original people especialy the indigenous, Democrate will always win. Because this imigrant will go join and become politician as democrate to pursue their value or principle that their brought from their previous homeland, Even by lying and spoke opposite through is mouth just to deceive to won. That will replace and destroy the recent value and principle of that land. You own citizen don't even got the job. You can't even feed you own citizen, How on earth will you feed and give job to all those human? worse about democrate. They grant cirizensip to assylum and immigrant only to gain supporter and vote,benefit for them of course, But they don't provide better life education,job,life etc.to the illegall or whatever. And at the end, Its produce increasing in crime poberty and dot rape dot dot dot. Why do i care?
Elaine C.04/01/2019 21:34
Extortion of America these counties were receiving aid from the Us. This was not created by President Trump the immigration law that has loophole ( Alien children unaccompanied by an adult) these children can not be returned to the country they belong too. The US is not receiving the best people out of these countries. The illegal immigrants that are coming are not skilled in any way to work nor can they provide for their families. This is a free ride on government benefits that should the going to Americans and not illegal immigrants.
Luis R.04/01/2019 14:48
Garcia take some of them home !!!
Linda C.04/01/2019 02:16
We have citizens here in the United States who live under bridges, streets, in tents! We have a crisis here in the States! Talk to our Congress!!!!
Mary K.04/01/2019 00:43
Its their fault leaving their country
Benny P.04/01/2019 00:05
Deport all of them
David P.03/31/2019 23:41
If I dragged my kid from Arkansas to California I would be in jail for child abuse just give that a little thought
Gary S.03/31/2019 23:33
Then stop coming here ILLEGALLY
Dan A.03/31/2019 23:13
We can't take everyone who wants to come here.... Stay in your own country and change it like people did 250 years ago here.
Dora Z.03/31/2019 22:49
Came in legally like my family did I don't feel sorry!!
Bob' C.03/31/2019 21:59
Take away all the free perks and they'll quit coming