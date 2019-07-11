Migrant Mother Testifies on Toddler’s Death at the Border
"I watched my baby girl die, slowly and painfully." Listen to Yazmin Juárez's heartbreaking testimony about her toddler's death shortly after they were released from a detention center.
"I watched my baby girl die slowly and painfully."
This migrant mother gave a wrenching testimony about the loss of her daughter who died after being held in ICE custody. After the interview, the ICE official asked her why, for what had she come to the United States. She responded for her child’s future, but they hardly let her talk. And they said, “You know, this country is for Americans. My president is Donald Trump. We can take your little girl away from you and lock you in jail.” She came to the United States where she hoped to build a better and safer life for her daughter Mariee. Unfortunately, she watched her baby girl die slowly and painfully just a few months before her second birthday.
Mariee had always been a super happy girl, and very healthy. She made the journey from Guatemala without any problems. They were held in CBP custody for three or four days in a facility known as the icebox because it’s known to freezing cold. They were locked in a cage with more than 30 other people — moms and children — and were forced to sleep on the concrete floor. Mariee died on what is Mother's Day in their country of origin. When she walked out of the hospital that day, all she had with her was a piece of paper with Mariee’s handprints in pink paint that the staff had created for me. It was the only thing that she had left. Only her hands. And the nurses had made it the day before as a Mother’s Day gift.
“You have no idea how hard it’s been for me to move forward without my daughter. I’m here today because I want to put an end to this. They shouldn’t allow any more children to die. Mariee could’ve been here today, but she isn’t,” concludes refugee mother Yazmin Juárez.
107 comments
Rudy M.07/30/2019 11:33
She looks good to be complaining in front of the judge. She got nice fingernails. She don't look like she needed help at all. For what happened to that child is her fault. She should have stayed home. That just my opinion.
Marie A.07/30/2019 06:54
It’s horrible how so many blame the mother for the failure of the medical assistant and the doctor to realize that this child was critically sick and needed more treatment than just Tylenol,, but the point of the story is the mental cold cruelty of Americans , to pass judgement on the distraught mother and blame her for the death of her child as if she should have done better than the doctors who saw the baby, that’s unbelievable,, the only mistake this mother made is to believe in us and to think that the USA would give her child a future
Orlando B.07/30/2019 05:44
Blame those beautiful nails not the US government 👋
Madalynn P.07/29/2019 17:14
Money for nails, well dressed, full makeup? Don’t buy it!
Danny B.07/29/2019 00:51
If they stayed were they came from it would not happen
David H.07/28/2019 11:34
This probably wouldn't have happened if you followed the rules and didn't put your child's help at risk stop blaming the United States and border patrol for your stupidity
Diane W.07/28/2019 02:03
Should have stayed where you belong .. who did her nails and makeup?
Josh G.07/27/2019 16:08
So she's blaming ice for letting her go and her baby dying after she had left??? Now if she had passed while in custody that would be one thing. But after she left..
Sherry A.07/27/2019 10:48
My dear deceased mother passed away many yrs ago of neumonia and she was a native born cherokee mixed with german american born grandpa and doctors cannot save everyone theres thousands of citizens whom die of neumonia every year and i do not blame my moms doctor for her death amen
Debie A.07/27/2019 09:32
Go home pig
Debie A.07/27/2019 09:31
SHE SURE CAN AFORD TO HAVE HER NAILS EXPENSIVE MAKEUP.
Debie A.07/27/2019 09:27
Shes lying
Debie A.07/27/2019 09:27
Omg this bullcrap
Vangie H.07/27/2019 00:15
Trump has his own spot in Hell reserved for him for eternity he has no conscious or feelings all he knows is hate
Linda N.07/26/2019 23:06
Your fault
Rebecca M.07/26/2019 20:46
Probably sick when they came sorry your country didn't take care off you
Mark G.07/26/2019 05:49
This is a good example of do not bring your children especially young babies across the border illegally. I sure hope they show this on Mexican television as well . God Bless
Suzann W.07/25/2019 23:21
They bring these little kids from where ever came from . And then the Border Patrol gets blamed for their children sick . They should of never came here with little ones . That’s the parents fault not ours . So what happen to her baby was her fault . Why doesn’t the Democrats take baby blankets and diapers there . And maybe some toys for the little ones . Is fix .
Seu-allen K.07/25/2019 16:39
This is what is wrong with America!
Micki L.07/25/2019 13:14
Then I guess you shouldn't have come here without being asked