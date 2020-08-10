Mike Pence vs. Donald Trump
Chuck W.an hour
Walking talking aholes, wow
Sheron J.2 hours
uba wagema ekek thma
Lisa M.2 hours
Two clowns 🤡🤡
Dawn R.2 hours
Vote all Blue & get these morons out of office.
June R.2 hours
No the fly won 😂😂😂
Ron K.3 hours
They don’t realize how stupid they are
Ab S.3 hours
That guy is a total numbnut 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Tyson Z.3 hours
That last one, with his own performance. Talking over the moderater, ignoring questions and flat out not answering. Ya he definitely believes in he debate process. Shovanistic ego driven god loving gay hating prick.
Вирус4 hours
we love trump as he does whatever it takes to defeat china, love from mongolia
Christopher L.4 hours
DUMB AND DUMBER. comes to mind.
Padang G.4 hours
And people actually believe these clowns 🤡 were [email protected]@@@d if that the case.
Brian J.4 hours
Fulls fulls giv them ther school mony back
Shirley H.4 hours
Real funny stupid
J A.4 hours
Political scientist where wrong on Hillary winning 99%
Andrew D.4 hours
No forgiveness for Pence. He’s been an enabler to trump
Cameron O.6 hours
WOW 😮 I thought these two guys were singing from the same song book...apparently not!!! The contradiction in their rhetoric is stark!
René v.6 hours
It’s just unbelievable how a man as Clown Trump is president of the USA. Mr. Pence is not mr. Pence at the moment due to his obligation to the president which is a lunatic. Get rid of Trump and mr. Pence will definitely talk some sense.
Dk N.7 hours
Th yoy all
Dk N.7 hours
Th you all who likes this post
Jalil B.7 hours
Contradictions, lies and dictatorship and........... that is all we saw for four years.