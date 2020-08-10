back

Mike Pence vs. Donald Trump

"We're going to continue to listen to the science." - Mike Pence "I don't think science knows, actually." - Donald Trump

10/08/2020 8:59 PM
115 comments

  • Chuck W.
    an hour

    Walking talking aholes, wow

  • Sheron J.
    2 hours

    uba wagema ekek thma

  • Lisa M.
    2 hours

    Two clowns 🤡🤡

  • Dawn R.
    2 hours

    Vote all Blue & get these morons out of office.

  • June R.
    2 hours

    No the fly won 😂😂😂

  • Ron K.
    3 hours

    They don’t realize how stupid they are

  • Ab S.
    3 hours

    That guy is a total numbnut 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Tyson Z.
    3 hours

    That last one, with his own performance. Talking over the moderater, ignoring questions and flat out not answering. Ya he definitely believes in he debate process. Shovanistic ego driven god loving gay hating prick.

  • Вирус
    4 hours

    we love trump as he does whatever it takes to defeat china, love from mongolia

  • Christopher L.
    4 hours

    DUMB AND DUMBER. comes to mind.

  • Padang G.
    4 hours

    And people actually believe these clowns 🤡 were [email protected]@@@d if that the case.

  • Brian J.
    4 hours

    Fulls fulls giv them ther school mony back

  • Shirley H.
    4 hours

    Real funny stupid

  • J A.
    4 hours

    Political scientist where wrong on Hillary winning 99%

  • Andrew D.
    4 hours

    No forgiveness for Pence. He’s been an enabler to trump

  • Cameron O.
    6 hours

    WOW 😮 I thought these two guys were singing from the same song book...apparently not!!! The contradiction in their rhetoric is stark!

  • René v.
    6 hours

    It’s just unbelievable how a man as Clown Trump is president of the USA. Mr. Pence is not mr. Pence at the moment due to his obligation to the president which is a lunatic. Get rid of Trump and mr. Pence will definitely talk some sense.

  • Dk N.
    7 hours

    Th yoy all

  • Dk N.
    7 hours

    Th you all who likes this post

  • Jalil B.
    7 hours

    Contradictions, lies and dictatorship and........... that is all we saw for four years.

