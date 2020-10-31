back
Militia leader called the 'Bundy sniper' runs for Idaho state Senate seat
"I will follow the law, but an unjust law is an illegal law per the Constitution." The militia leader known as the "Bundy sniper" wants a new name: Idaho state senator…
10/31/2020 1:28 PM
1 comment
Jill B.an hour
It happens to natives all the time,but I guess that's ok.