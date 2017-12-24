Millennials are just as racist as Boomers

Bummer. Studies show Millennials aren't that much less racist than Boomers.
Nadhem M.03/28/2019 04:03
Race exists & all races are beautiful but when the superiority complex hits it then you see the ugly face of an inferiority complex that is struggling to find acceptence in numbers from the like wise. I feel its not fear but self loath & the inability of the person to amount to anything more then the degree paper they hold that makes them lash out & try to gain position & accolade from their perceived own. What a waste all around 😒
Jessica W.01/02/2019 18:29
My parents were born in ‘49 and ‘50 and I don’t recall them ever speaking about minorities of any kind including the lgbtq community. I wasn’t raised to hate and I don’t recall them ever discussing politics either in front of us kids. We were left to form our own opinions of others which mine personally are not based on the color of one’s skin (which none of us can control) nor a persons sexuality (also out of our control), country of origin or anything else.
Dan A.12/31/2018 21:52
This is a damn shame!!! But not very surprising!!!
S.K. R.01/13/2018 20:31
Very nice. Now do black-on-white racism, Asian-on-black racism, black anti-LGBTQ sentiment. I guarantee you those numbers would be through the roof!
Lamont D.01/12/2018 18:27
Nancy Trig
Ernest D.01/11/2018 11:59
Duh! 😂😅🤣 don’t get mad, get paid and put your money back in the community. You can’t change a racist, but you can change your pockets)$$$
Adetola A.01/11/2018 06:07
This what you saw ?
Bijan F.01/10/2018 19:01
Duh lmaoo. Whites are born to hate and blame and deny
S.C. E.01/10/2018 17:19
Why would they be? White supremacy benefits them.
Kite H.01/10/2018 16:21
We all bleed red.... Unless you're a crip I guess 😮🤷♂️
Rashad N.01/10/2018 07:04
So true. Sad... smh
Caprice S.01/09/2018 01:09
Duh.. racist ass baby boomers raised racist ass millennials
Sam N.01/08/2018 17:48
Millenial Blacks: We knew this
Beatriz C.01/08/2018 07:29
we been knew
Gerardo P.01/07/2018 20:12
POC millennials are woke af these days, white millennials are not (unless you a liberal white millennial). Previous generations are a cancer to society with their old way of thinking, et cetera
Burns B.01/07/2018 18:33
But we knew this !!!!!
Chris M.01/07/2018 10:31
why they using clips of static shock
Jazmin R.01/07/2018 06:27
................................🤯🙄😒🤦🏾♀️this shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone being that a lot of the millennials’ parents are baby boomers. I feel like this is something a lot of us that live through it are already aware of...... Was a video really necessary? This is stupid.
Alejandra K.01/07/2018 04:44
Of course millennials think that way, who do you think are our professors? But then again, God gave us free will. We decide whether to listen to them or not. As naive as this may sound, all I want is for everyone to get along! And really, every race has a little bit of everything, not all black ppl are lazy, not all Hispanics are drug dealers, not all white people are racist. So why can’t we all just get along!
Ericka T.01/07/2018 02:11
Shocker. White people regardless of generation are intolerant. 🙄