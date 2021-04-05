back
Minneapolis police chief says Derek Chauvin violated policy
"That in no way, shape, or form is anything that is by policy." On the sixth day of the Derek Chauvin trial, the Minneapolis police chief testified that the ex-cop's treatment of George Floyd violated policy.
04/05/2021 11:52 PMupdated: 04/05/2021 11:53 PM
Minneapolis police chief says Derek Chauvin violated policy
2 comments
Donnie W.17 minutes
Officer Not Guilty!!!
Neal A.34 minutes
Floyd's facial expressions showed that he was in discomfort from the minute they took him out of his car, so I don't know how you can make any distinction when he's on the ground.