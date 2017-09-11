Miss Texas against white supremacy

“That is the number one issue right now!” The Miss America competition took a surprising turn when Miss Texas called out President Trump over Charlottesville!
688 comments
Nathaniel P.02/26/2018 02:45
deym
Salman K.02/25/2018 00:19
I M just Here to see the White Supermacist Racist Comments!!! 🙄😑😐
Piyong P.02/24/2018 08:24
Even before trumps presidency ..many of thesame occurences happened and now they turn to blame trump.
Loethano N.02/22/2018 09:46
Cute! 😍
Arslan A.02/20/2018 22:14
aur hmaray mulk may 14 bnday mar jatay hain aur government ulta report ko public krne k against hr tareeka azmati hai
Johanna H.02/20/2018 07:41
woooow
Jimmy L.02/20/2018 00:14
Clueless spoiled and brainwashed
Mike S.02/17/2018 02:53
Lodi! Werpa! Petmalu!
Elizabeth F.02/16/2018 03:27
jajajajaj lo importante es que ella está clarita en lo que piensa d su presidente¡¡
Walter R.02/12/2018 19:44
She destroyed to Blond-tard Myth. Respect!
María G.02/11/2018 22:41
no todas están brutas
Nelly J.02/11/2018 22:29
Alguien que me traduzca. Gracias
Phoebe E.02/09/2018 07:23
Oh
Tika B.02/07/2018 13:07
good thing she's pretty cause her brain cell level in dangerously low
Arunasva B.02/02/2018 14:19
Why doesnt she speak like she's from texas ?
Ira A.02/01/2018 04:00
HA HA HAAAAAAAA
Wil T.01/31/2018 18:09
Never thought I’d be proud of a Texan
Elmer E.01/31/2018 14:52
Slay my queen 💅🏽
Kynnard J.01/31/2018 12:39
If you will join pageants, I think you'll answer like her too hahaha
Sassoui L.01/30/2018 16:42
مااحلي الجمال