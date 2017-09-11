back

Miss Texas against white supremacy

“That is the number one issue right now!” The Miss America competition took a surprising turn when Miss Texas called out President Trump over Charlottesville!

09/11/2017
688 comments

  • Nathaniel P.
    02/26/2018 02:45

    deym

  • Salman K.
    02/25/2018 00:19

    I M just Here to see the White Supermacist Racist Comments!!! 🙄😑😐

  • Piyong P.
    02/24/2018 08:24

    Even before trumps presidency ..many of thesame occurences happened and now they turn to blame trump.

  • Loethano N.
    02/22/2018 09:46

    Cute! 😍

  • Arslan A.
    02/20/2018 22:14

    aur hmaray mulk may 14 bnday mar jatay hain aur government ulta report ko public krne k against hr tareeka azmati hai

  • Johanna H.
    02/20/2018 07:41

    woooow

  • Jimmy L.
    02/20/2018 00:14

    Clueless spoiled and brainwashed

  • Mike S.
    02/17/2018 02:53

    Lodi! Werpa! Petmalu!

  • Elizabeth F.
    02/16/2018 03:27

    jajajajaj lo importante es que ella está clarita en lo que piensa d su presidente¡¡

  • Walter R.
    02/12/2018 19:44

    She destroyed to Blond-tard Myth. Respect!

  • María G.
    02/11/2018 22:41

    no todas están brutas

  • Nelly J.
    02/11/2018 22:29

    Alguien que me traduzca. Gracias

  • Phoebe E.
    02/09/2018 07:23

    Oh

  • Tika B.
    02/07/2018 13:07

    good thing she's pretty cause her brain cell level in dangerously low

  • Arunasva B.
    02/02/2018 14:19

    Why doesnt she speak like she's from texas ?

  • Ira A.
    02/01/2018 04:00

    HA HA HAAAAAAAA

  • Wil T.
    01/31/2018 18:09

    Never thought I’d be proud of a Texan

  • Elmer E.
    01/31/2018 14:52

    Slay my queen 💅🏽

  • Kynnard J.
    01/31/2018 12:39

    If you will join pageants, I think you'll answer like her too hahaha

  • Sassoui L.
    01/30/2018 16:42

    مااحلي الجمال